Manny Pacquiao Takes Over Floyd Mayweather’s Asset After IRS Sent Him $7.3 Million Tax Lien

While Floyd Mayweather grapples with a multi-million dollar tax lien from the IRS, his greatest rival just made a power move that adds insult to financial injury.

Manny Pacquiao has taken over one of “Money’s” gyms in Hollywood. Boxing pages on social media shared photos and videos of the ‘Pac-Man’ inside Mayweather’s facility, which closed down in 2025 due to “financial crisis.” Pacquiao plans to rebrand the facility as “Pacquiao Prime Boxing” and open it this summer for boxing enthusiasts.

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The timing of the move also stands out, as Pacquiao and Mayweather reportedly have a rematch on September 19 at the Sphere. Their last match was in 2015 at the MGM Grand, where Mayweather secured a unanimous decision victory.

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However, the fight now faces uncertainty because of disagreements over its structure. Mayweather describes the bout as an “exhibition,” while Pacquiao’s team pushes to sanction it as a professional contest.

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Regarding their contract for the fight, Pacquiao said to the Associated Press this week, “He knows what he signed… Dignity. Integrity. That’s what matters.”

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Pacquiao is coming off a fight against Mario Barrios last year for the welterweight title. In contrast, Mayweather will return after nearly eight years away from competitive action.

Coming back to Mayweather’s situation outside the ring, reports suggest that Mayweather, whose net worth was around $1.2 billion in early 2026, was dealing with legal matters involving unpaid rents and taxes. Adding to that, the IRS filed a lien against him in Las Vegas this week. Sources say he owes $7.3 million in unpaid taxes from 2018 to 2023. As a result, many fans speculate that Mayweather’s return to boxing may be connected to financial pressure.

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This year, Mayweather not only targets a fight with Pacquiao but also lines up two additional bouts. Reports suggest he has already received a purse for the upcoming Pacquiao fight, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation.

Manny Pacquiao’s camp speaks on Floyd Mayweather’s situation

Amid the uncertainty of the upcoming fight, Jas Mathur, CEO of Pacquiao’s promotion and event producer, broke his silence. In a recent candid interview, he revealed details about Mayweather’s contract for the upcoming fight.

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“He took an advance on his purse,” Mathur said. “Everything is black and white. There are consequences that come with that. What we signed is a real fight. I know that he knows what he signed. … We signed both, and I hope he honors it.”



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Mathur added that Mayweather has signed several agreements: “Not one, not two, but three different agreements. He signed all of them.”

Pacquiao has said he is ready to fight Mayweather. In his latest statement, ‘Pac-Man’ criticized Mayweather and called him a “chicken.”

Whether Mayweather’s financial predicament forces him into a professional bout with Pacquiao—a fight he seems reluctant to sanction—will be the defining question of his turbulent year.

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What’s your take on Mayweather’s situation? Drop your thoughts below.