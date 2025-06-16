Manny Pacquiao Trains for Comeback With Former Foe 14 Years After Memorable Clash

“I think the misperception is that Manny Pacquiao is a little guy.” That’s what Shane Mosley once said. Back in May 2011 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the then 32-year-old Manny Pacquiao, smaller at 145 lbs faced off against the more seasoned and heavier 39-year-old Mosley, who weighed in at 147 lbs. Despite the size and age difference, PacMan floored Mosley in the third round and went the distance to win the bout by unanimous decision, claiming the WBO World Welterweight title. For Mosley, a veteran of the sport, the defeat was understandably frustrating. But fast-forward to 2025, and the rivalry has evolved into camaraderie, with the two now spotted training together ahead of Manny Pacquiao’s return to the ring on July 19.

Naturally, fans are divided. Not because they question Manny Pacquiao’s talent, but due to concerns about his age and three-year absence from the ring. Still, the sight of Shane Mosley and Manny Pacquiao working together 14 years after their memorable clash is enough to stir nostalgia and curiosity. Seizing the moment, FightHype approached Mosley for insight into how sharp the boxing icon looks ahead of his title shot against the younger, active WBC champion Mario Barrios.

The answer from Shane Mosley was as clear and crisp as ever. “Hand speed looks good. His foot movement looks good… I see that he’s very sharp. His legs are still good. He’s ran a long time and he’s still bouncing. Hand speed. Foot speed,” Mosley said. In the background, Manny Pacquiao could be seen training in an open space, likely a park, surrounded by a crowd snapping photos and recording videos. It was a scene filled with admiration, and the energy around the 46-year-old seemed electric. True to his word, the Filipino legend looked like a man with more surprises left to give. And as much as this praise caught attention, it wasn’t the first time Shane Mosley spoke highly of his former rival.

via Getty MANILA, PHILIPPINES – SEPTEMBER 03: Boxer and Philippine Congressman Manny Pacquiao smiles during the first stop of a four-city press tour leading up to November 12’s WBO Welterweight Championship fight against Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquez in Las Vegas, at the Manila Hotel on September 3, 2011 in Manila, Philippines. The duo, who have won world titles in 11 weight divisions between them, will leave Manila and their expected 100,000 fan turnout for New York, LA and finally Mexico City ahead of the November 12 fight night. (Photo by Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images)

Just a few days earlier, Mosley gave an honest assessment of Manny Pacquiao’s punching power during an interview with ESNEWS. He revealed that the 46-year-old’s strikes were among the most deceptive and damaging he had ever experienced. “It was the way he threw the punch and how it felt. It didn’t feel hard, it felt like a snapping punch. When I went down it seemed like it could’ve been a flash knockdown, but when I got up I felt the effects, feeling a little dizzy. I thought wow that’s interesting that this little guy hits me with a left hand that I seen coming and I go down.” That rare mix of speed and precision left a lasting impression on Mosley.

He even compared it to his fight against Canelo Alvarez. “I’ve been in with heavyweights, light-heavyweights, anybody, you see when I fought Canelo after that fight. Canelo hit me with everything in the book he could and I’m still walking him down, still going forward. And Pacquiao hits me with a little straight left hand and I felt a little weak.” Should Manny Pacquiao defeat Mario Barrios on July 19, he will become the oldest welterweight champion in history, breaking the record he previously set in 2019 after defeating Keith Thurman for the WBA title at age 40. Yet, despite all this, promoter Eddie Hearn believes Pacquiao’s return is a mistake. Why?

Eddie Hearn drops blunt verdict on Manny Pacquiao vs. Barrios Title Fight

“Manny Pacquiao should not be fighting for a world title!” That was Eddie Hearn’s blunt assessment in a recent clip posted by @fighthubtv on Instagram. While the Matchroom Boxing promoter began by praising the Kibawe native’s legendary status, calling him “a legend” and affirming that he’s earned the right to make his own decisions, Hearn didn’t shy away from expressing concern over Pacquiao’s immediate re-entry into the title picture. “Should he be fighting for a world title? Absolutely not. Should he be installed in the rankings immediately at what number five or whatever it is after being [retired]?”

When the interviewer pointed out that Manny Pacquiao had indeed been listed at No. 5 by the WBC, Hearn remained firm. Although the sanctioning body later called it a mistake, Hearn continued, “Look, he is Manny Pacquiao. And it’s a business like if it wasn’t Manny Pacquiao and some other guy who is in the rankings and was a former Champion, rang up the WBC and said stick me in the rankings. Do you think they would do it? No. But it’s Manny Pacquiao. And that does mean something as well, by the way.” He acknowledged the unique position Pacquiao holds but emphasized that exceptions like these raise concerns about fairness and transparency in the sport.

Hearn further doubled down on his stance in a separate conversation with Fight Hype, where he again criticized the WBC’s decision to rank Pacquiao so high after a long layoff. Hearn made it clear that he holds no personal grudge against Pacquiao and acknowledges the Filipino icon’s substantial fanbase. However, he emphasized that rankings must be based on current performance rather than solely on past achievements. That being said, Is Shane Mosley’s endorsement of Pacquiao’s preparedness legitimate, or does Eddie Hearn’s doubt hold more weight in reality? What are your thoughts?