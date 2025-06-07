Manny Pacquiao vs. Gervonta Davis Will Happen for This One Reason, According to Boxing Veteran

“When he beats Mario Barrios, line em up. His dream fight is Gervonta Davis.” This statement by Sean Gibbons, Manny Pacquiao‘s right-hand man, has completely shaken up the boxing world in the last few days. Ever since PacMan’s return was confirmed, fans were curious about the steps after the WBC welterweight title bout against Mario Barrios. So, this statement was more than enough to stir everything up.

Furthermore, even the former eight-division champion put fuel to the fire by not completely ruling out the bout. However, amidst all the chaos, Gervonta Davis and his team have been silent. After all, he has his hands full with Lamont Roach Jr. right now, with the massive Jake Paul fight lurking in the distance. So, the question needs to be asked. Why would Tank and his team accept this fight? Well, former world champion Robert Garcia is here to answer our queries.

Why do Manny Pacquiao’s fights make sense?

In a recent interview with ESNEWS, the former IBF super-featherweight champion predicted the plans for Manny Pacquiao after the Barrios bout. “Manny is going to fight Tank after that,” he stated. Furthermore, according to the veteran trainer, the massive fight will happen at a catchweight of 143-144 lbs.

Well, here is the tricky part. Last week, Gibbons revealed that PacMan has been vying for the Gervonta Davis match for a while now. However, the talks always broke down as Tank was not on board with the idea of fighting at 145 lbs. So, to think that the Baltimorian will suddenly change his mind seems far too optimistic.

Yet, Garcia exudes confidence in his prediction, boldly forecasting the outcome. His pick for the winner: Gervonta Davis. The veteran trainer has always been a fan of the WBO lightweight champion, often praising the latter’s boxing prowess. As the conversation moved forward, the interviewer probed the right question: “Why do they want that fight?”

Well, according to Garcia, the answer is pretty simple. “Because it’s a big f*****g fight. It’s a huge fight,” he stated. Indeed, if the bout happens, both Manny Pacquiao and Gervonta Davis will make pretty big bags. However, will the 30-year-old see any point in taking this fight when Jake Paul is also knocking? After all, he can pay a far more ludicrous amount, as we have seen time and time again.

Well, we will let the future decide that. In the meantime, let’s take a look at what Floyd Mayweather‘s team has to say about this potential fight.

A road not so easy for Gervonta Davis

Recently, Team Mayweather shared an interview with Jeff Mayweather on The Mayweather Channel. During the conversation, the veteran trainer gave his two cents about the fight. According to him, the weight at which the duo will fight will heavily decide the outcome. “I think the weight determination, where they going to fight at, has something to do with it. Cuz, ain’t he fighting Barrios at 40(147lbs) or something like that?” he asked.

Well, Mayweather Sr.’s points make sense, as Tank has never ventured past the lightweight division. However, the fact that Manny Pacquiao has not stepped in a professional ring for four years makes that slight weight advantage completely irrelevant. As a result, half of the boxing world is favoring Tank if the fight happens, but not Jeff Mayweather.

“I think people probably would have thought that, if Tank didn’t have that bad performance, I think everybody would have thought that he has zero chance,” Mayweather stated, referencing the near-escape Tank had against Lamont Roach Jr. back in March. Ever since that majority draw, people have started questioning Gervonta Davis’ motivation and skills. And according to the former IBO featherweight champion, if the Baltimorian does not pick up his performance, he can lose the fight.

Well, who is your pick in this potential blockbuster match?