Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Rematch Talks Take a Twist With Conor Benn’s Callout

The boxing world was still buzzing after arguably one of the greatest professional boxers of all time returned from retirement after four years to face the WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a dramatic clash at the MGM Grand this past Saturday. Manny Pacquiao, 46, dazzled with his famed speed and ring IQ, even prompting discussions of cognitive decline myths being debunked for veteran fighters. However, despite the commendable effort of the Filipino legend, the outcome—a majority draw—allowed Barrios to retain his WBC title, fueling calls for a rematch.

Enter Conor Benn. Known as ‘The Destroyer’ and son of illustrious ex-champ Nigel Benn, the British welterweight has also had his own rollercoaster ride—climbing rankings, flirting with middleweight, stalling a grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr., then suffering a narrow decision loss to Eubank in April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. His journey hasn’t been smooth—drug allegations in 2022, long suspension, lengthy spells out of the ring—but he’s consistently hovered near the top of the welterweight rankings, with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman even previously confirming he remains eligible to challenge the winner Barrios-Pacquiao for the title.

Therefore, before rematch talks could solidify, Benn and Barrios had already drawn attention. The Londoner had turned his gaze towards Barrios as early as late 2024, with promoter Eddie Hearn and analysts describing a Benn–Barrios title shot as a “no-brainer” according to TalkSport. Mario Barrios, for his part, admitted he sees merit in the matchup, telling Yahoo Sports, “I think [Benn is deserving of a world title shot]…a fight with Conor Benn would be a very exciting fight.” Yet, it’s never come together—until now.

Just after the Manny Pacquiao–Mario Barrios draw, Conor Benn made his move on Instagram. “Barrios, congratulations on keeping your title. If it makes sense, let’s run it next,” Benn told Pro Boxing Fans.

View this post on Instagram

If Barrios chooses Benn, the much-anticipated rematch with the Filipino icon could be delayed or even scrapped, adding another twist to Manny Pacquiao’s comeback story. Now, with Benn entering the picture, Barrios must decide between defending against the seasoned legend or the hungry Brit, leaving fans waiting to see which fight gets the green light.

Manny Pacquiao faces crossroads after controversial draw with Mario Barrios

The surprising verdict has ignited a storm of debate over the eight‑division champion’s future. Should Pacquiao, boxing’s only fighter to conquer eight weight classes, finally hang up the gloves? Or did his energetic performance in Las Vegas prove he can still trade leather with the division’s best? Adding fuel to the fire are whispers of another mega‑fight with his old rival, Floyd Mayweather. The fan base is divided—some begging him to retire on a high, others craving another chapter in his remarkable career.

Pacquiao himself offered a subtle but telling answer. As he exited the arena, weaving through a throng of autograph seekers, a reporter pressed, “But you feel good then, Manny? So you—so definitely, Manny, you’re going to fight again. You decided?” The response wasn’t verbal. With cameras rolling, Manny Pacquiao simply lifted his hand, flashed a thumbs up, and climbed into his van—a quiet signal that the ‘PacMan’ isn’t done yet.

While the Filipino legend has made it clear he’ll take things fight by fight, his post‑fight press conference hinted at where his sights are set. Directly addressing the inevitable Mayweather rematch speculation, he said, “If he comes out, then go sign the contract and we will fight. I mean, let’s fight again if he wants. I have no problem with that. I’m active now. I don’t pick my opponent.” Whether it’s Floyd Mayweather, a rematch with Barrios, or even Rolando Romero fight—one of the few 147-pounders without a clash on the horizon—Pacquiao’s thumbs‑up all but confirms this isn’t the last we’ve seen of him. Now, the only question is who will share the ring with him next.