Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Walkout Songs: List of Ring Walk Music Sebastian Fundora and Undercard Boxers Have Used Before

Only hours remain before Manny Pacquiao steps back into the ring, ending nearly four years of retirement. Driven by an enduring love for boxing, ‘Pacman’ returns to face the WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios—a fighter not considered the division’s elite, but skilled enough to test even a seasoned great. As excitement swells over whether Pacquiao still has what it takes, another question has begun to captivate fans’ curiosity.

Ring walk music, of course—it’s more than just background noise. For boxers, it’s a statement. Whether to fire themselves up, electrify the crowd, or set the tone for the battle ahead, every choice is deliberate. Some dance their way to the ring, others bring out big-name performers for live renditions. So, what will Manny Pacquiao choose this time? And not just him—what about the others on the card? While official details remain under wraps, we do have a glimpse into their past selections.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios: Ring Walk Songs

Even though people will tune in to watch Pacquiao and Barrios fight, many await how they set the stage. When the 46-year-old was active and fighting tough opponents, his ring walks had become something of a legend. Take the 2011 bout against Shane Mosley, he chose Survivor’s ‘Eye of the Tiger’—to make things even more memorable, he was joined by the band’s lead vocalist, Jimi Jamison.

And do you remember the Floyd Mayweather fight back in 2015? ‘Pacman’ had taken a much more personal approach for this ring walk, ensuring fans get the full spectrum of his intentions for the fight. He strutted to the ring with ‘Lalaban Ako Para sa Pilipino’ blaring out of the speakers, a nostalgic anthem he had recorded himself. Some of his other ring walk music includes ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC, blending rock energy with his relentless pace.

Mario Barrios, on the other hand, brings his cultural depth to every fight he is part of. Nicknamed ‘El Azteca,’ the 30-year-old’s ring walks feel more ceremonial, initiatory, and celebratory because they are rooted in his indigenous heritage. Previously, he has walked to the ring with Mexican drums, surrounded by dancers and traditional regalia, paying tribute to his Nahua and Apache ancestry.

Interestingly, his entrance music is designed in collaboration with the Kalipulli group and artist Javier Zinzun Jr., especially to turn every ring walk into a spiritual moment before war.

Sebastian Fundora, Tim Tszyu, and Undercard: Ring Walk Music

As Sebastian Fundora prepares to fight Tim Tszyu in their much-talked-about rematch, he is most likely going to choose a hard-hitting rock and metal ring walk music, which he is known for. For his 2023 fight against Brian Mendoza, he walked out to the ring with ‘Engel’ by Rammstein, to show his confidence and malice. You can expect something similar in the rematch.

Meanwhile, Tszyu’s ring walks tend to mimic cinematic events. For his fight against Dennis Hogan, the Aussie used ‘Hypnotize’ by The Notorious B.I.G., followed by ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ by British rock band Queen. And during his title defense against Brian Mendoza in October 2023, he upped the ante with ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ and a remix of ‘Ante Up’ by M.O.P. feat. Busta Rhymes, Teflon, and Remy Martin.

Additionally, Isaac Cruz, who will face Angel Fierro on the undercard, has a tradition of walking to the ring wearing a Sombrero with Mexican music in the background. Previously, he has used the Mexican national anthem, and besides that, during his bout against Rolando Romero, Cruz used Leiva’s song ‘La Morbid del Gran Pitbull Cruz’ to make his entrance, alongside a live performance from the singer.

The night promises to be electric, with anticipation for the fights reaching a fever pitch. With walkout music this thrilling, we’re in for an unforgettable spectacle. Whose ring walk are you counting down to?