Manny Pacquiao vs. Rolly Romero Fate in Gervonta Davis’ Hands Amid Fake Retirement Reports

Earlier this year, Manny Pacquiao announced his return to boxing after nearly four years away from the ring. The 47-year-old Filipino legend said he missed the sport, and when he came back in July, many questioned whether he still had what it takes at his age. Despite not securing a win, Pacquiao impressed many by pushing WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to the limit.

The fight ultimately ended in a controversial majority decision draw, with many believing the only eight-division champion had done enough to earn the victory. So, what’s next for ‘Pacman’? He has expressed a desire to keep fighting, with his sights set on a bout against Gervonta Davis. However, Floyd Mayweather’s uncle has a different opinion, suggesting Pacquiao should face another opponent instead.

“I think it’ll be a great fight,” Jeff Mayweather told The Mayweather Channel while discussing a potential fight between Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero and Manny Pacquiao. “I mean, ‘Rolly’ is the right person to fight… Two-time world champion.” It’s worth noting that even Romero, who defeated Ryan Garcia in May and was later elevated to full WBA welterweight champion, had expressed his desire to square off against Pacquiao during the build-up of Pacquiao vs. Barrios.

“A Hall of Famer on my resume, who wouldn’t want that? That’s the easiest way to get into the Hall of Fame, right?” Romero told Boxing Scene. Regardless, when Jeff was pressed about his thoughts on Pacquiao facing Gervonta Davis, he offered his candid opinion. “I think that’s the fight that Pacquiao wants more than anything,” Jeff told the reporter.

“So I think that he will try to make the fight with Tank, and if not, [Pacquiao would] probably end up fighting ‘Rolly,’” Jeff concluded, suggesting Davis is the only thing holding up a Pacquiao-Romero fight. Recently, there were rumors surrounding Gervonta Davis, which claimed the undefeated boxer had retired, with boxing insider Rick Glasser fanning those claims. However, Davis’ trainer Kenny Ellis revealed, “Per usual FAKE news.”

This means that the potential Davis-Pacquiao fight is possible. However, Davis is expected to rematch Lamont Roach Jr. later this year, yet the lack of updates on the fight makes Davis’ future uncertain. In the meantime, Manny Pacquiao seems to have confirmed his next fight date.

Manny Pacquiao will fight again this year

Before the Mario Barrios fight, the WBC entered the Filipino boxing legend into their rankings in the number 5 spot—so he could compete for the title. Even though Pacquiao didn’t win the fight, it appears he has been moved up in the rankings. The WBC recently moved ‘Pacman’ to the top of the list, making him the number one contender for Barrios’ title.

This means Pacquiao might end up fighting Barrios again for the title. While there’s no confirmation on whether he is targeting a Barrios rematch, Pacquiao revealed in a recent interview that he will be fighting again this year, giving the exact month of his return. “This year, this year. December,” Pacquiao told Dyan Castillejo when asked about his return.

It seems Jeff Mayweather believes Manny Pacquiao should face Rolando Romero next—assuming Gervonta Davis steps aside. With Pacquiao confirming his return in December and the WBC naming him the number one welterweight contender, a rematch with Mario Barrios is also a real possibility. Which fight would you like to see happen?