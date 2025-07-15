Mario Barrios Makes Candid Confession About 46-Year-Old Manny Pacquiao Getting Title Shot on Comeback

The buzz surrounding Manny Pacquiao’s return to the ring has reached fever pitch, and for good reason. Scheduled to face Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas, the 8-division world champion isn’t easing back into competition — instead diving into a high-stakes welterweight clash against a younger, dangerous opponent. What’s stirred even more controversy, however, is the WBC’s decision to rank Pacquiao in the top 10 of the welterweight division despite his four-year hiatus. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman later clarified that the ranking was a mistake, but the damage had already been done. Now, with just three days left before the showdown, Mario Barrios has spoken candidly about Pacquiao’s comeback and unexpected title shot.

A few minutes ago, Ariel Helwani took to X to share a new post featuring a brief exchange with Barrios. The Canadian journalist asked, “There were some purists who were upset when he got ranked and then got the title shot. Do you understand where they are coming from?” Barrios replied, “Yeah, I can understand it. But I think everything that Manny [Pacquiao] has given to the sport of boxing, he’s one of those legendary types of fighters, where he can do that. But I mean, yeah, I can see and I can understand the criticism behind it.”

Ariel Helwani didn’t hold back during his conversation with Mario Barrios. “I’ll be honest with you,” Helwani said. “You’re 16 years younger than him. You’re an incredible fighter in your prime. There’s a part of me that’s just a little bit worried from a health standpoint. The age gap, you’re 30, he’s 46. That’s not a very common thing. I mean, it did happen with Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, and the gap was even bigger. But you’re not Jake Paul. You’re further along in your career, more seasoned, and a WBC champion. So, do you understand where some of the audience is coming from?”

Barrios acknowledged the concerns. “Yeah, for sure,” he said. “When I first heard about the fight, that was the reason I had so much skepticism. I didn’t believe, one, that Manny was going to come out of retirement to fight again. Two, I didn’t think he’d come out to fight me for the title. But allegedly, he’s looking better than ever. He’s rested. So I’m just trying to go in there on fight night and take care of business.”

And it’s true, Manny Pacquiao has looked sharp in training. Just days ago, he shared a montage of his preparation on Instagram. The clip showed the Filipino legend sprinting down hills surrounded by fans in full “Rocky” fashion, grinding through hours in the gym, and even training outdoors. “Boxing is my passion,” Manny Pacquiao said in the video. “The way I train, the way I work hard—it’s all to make sure I can give a good fight to the fans.” Come fight night, Pacquiao will be ready. Still, if Mario Barrios wants to pull off the win, he might want to follow the blueprint shared recently by one of Pacquiao’s former opponents.

Want to beat Manny Pacquiao? Here’s the trap you need to set

While Father Time may have slightly slowed Manny Pacquiao’s footwork or dulled his trademark explosiveness, ‘PacMan‘ remains a riddle few have managed to solve. That’s where Chris Algieri steps in. A former opponent of the Filipino icon and now an astute analyst, Algieri brought a rare mix of experience and insight during a recent breakdown on Fight Hub TV with host Marcos Villegas. When asked what Mario Barrios should be wary of, even against a 46-year-old Pacquiao, Algieri didn’t hesitate to share his seasoned perspective.

“Yeah, I think Mario should be setting traps,” Algieri advised. “Don’t overthrow that first jab. Play with that lead hand… short-change that jab. He’s got such a long reach advantage—make Pacquiao think you’re at a certain range, then draw him in. Stand your ground. Look for that counter right-hand side.”

Algieri even recalled a conversation he once had with former world champion Nate Campbell during a ProBox TV event in Florida. “Man, you know what you’ve got to do when you fight Manny Pacquiao?” Campbell asked him. Curious, Algieri leaned in, and Campbell pointed over his shoulder, saying, “You gotta do what that man did—Juan Marquez. You gotta stand your ground and punch with him.”

And therein lies the risk. “Problem is that you’re punching with Manny Pacquiao,” Algieri said with a chuckle. “You land a punch, and then two more are coming right back at you. It’s a high-risk scenario.” Still, he believes Mario Barrios is fundamentally equipped to deal with the challenge. With the fight just days away, the question is, can Barrios set the perfect trap, or will Manny Pacquiao once again remind the world why he’s a living legend?