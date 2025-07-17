Mario Barrios Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purses, and Endorsements

It has been almost a year since Mario Barios became the WBC welterweight champion after the WBC’s champion-in-recess move. And despite defending it against Abel Ramos in a gritty draw, he is yet to receive the respect he deserves. However, on July 19th, he has the chance to change it all, against arguably the greatest welterweight, Manny Pacquiao.

Despite the fight against ‘PacMan’ coming out of nowhere, ‘El Azteca’ would love to cash in on the opportunity. A win here could redefine his legacy, putting him right at the top of the table. Furthermore, a matchup against the former eight-division champion brings another benefit. To no one’s surprise, Mario Barrios is going to earn one of the largest paydays of his career. And with this in mind, let’s examine his current net worth and the impact the MGM Grand fight night will have on it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mario Barrios’ Net Worth and Endorsements

Born in 1995, the Mexican-American boxer entered the professional circuit almost a decade ago in 2013. The 30-year-old made his debut in the Super Featherweight division before jumping up to junior welterweight in 2015. Mario Barrios dominated the division before he faced Gervonta Davis in 2021. The loss acted as a catalyst for him to move up to the welterweight division, where he still resides today. However, the move started on a bad note with a unanimous decision loss against Keith Thurman. It prompted the San Antonio native to make some immediate changes, like including his sister Selina Barrios in her team. The fortune changed, and since then, Barrios is yet to lose a fight and is a world champion now.

AD

And while he is still trying to establish himself as one of the biggest stars, he has earned significant net worth due to his accolades. According to PlayersBio and other sources, in 2025, Mario Barrios’ net worth ranges around estimated $3 million. This reflects his earnings from fight purses, PPV revenue shares, endorsements, and even some merchandise ventures. And though the majority of his earnings came via fight purses, ‘El Azteca’ is associated with some big brands.

The 30-year-old has deals with various sportswear and lifestyle brands like BAD USA. He also represents SNAC Nutrition, inspiring fighters to embrace healthier training methods. Not only that, Thomas J. Henry Law, a leading Texas-based personal injury firm known for high-profile sponsorships, including boxing events and lavish Super Bowl experiences, also backs him. It is also a possibility that there are several other undocumented sponsorships that might come to light later.

These endorsements and sponsorships greatly boost Mario Barrios’ financial standing and public profile. This increased prominence is also evident in the substantial fight purses he has earned throughout his career.

How much does Mario Barrios earn? Boxing purse history

Like other boxers, Mario Barrios started out making a small amount of money. He made about $10,000 per fight, which was normal for the time. His purses varied from $10,000 to $25,000 for a number of years. The first time he was paid $25,000 was in 2018 versus Eudy Bernardo. As the 30-year-old became more powerful, his bout purses kept going up. He made $50,000 in late 2018 against Jose Roman and then $75,000 for each of his two fights in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2020, he made his first big money move when he defended the WBA (Regular) Super Lightweight Title against Ryan Karl. He won $200,000, which was his first six-figure purse. Barrios had a tough fight against Gervonta Davis in 2021. Even though he lost, he made a record $1,500,000, not including PPV shares.

Even after that defeat, he secured another significant payday of $1,250,000 in 2022 against Keith Thurman during his welterweight debut. Following two consecutive losses, Barrios bounced back in 2023, winning two consecutive fights and earning $400,000. For his most recent bout, defending the WBC welterweight title against Abel Ramos, he claimed $500,000.

2018 Eudy Bernardo Early developmental fight $25,000 2018 Jose Roman WBA Inter-Continental title $50,000 2019 Richard Zamora Regional competition $50,000 2019 Juan Jose Velasco NABF/WBA regional bout $75,000 2019 Batyr Akhmedov Won WBA ‘Regular’ Super Lightweight $75,000 2020 Ryan Karl Title defense $125,000 2021 Gervonta Davis Showtime PPV, Super Lightweight $1.5 million 2022 Keith Thurman Welterweight debut $1.2 million total 2023 Jovanie Santiago Comeback fight $350,000 2023 Yordenis Ugas Interim WBC title bout $375,000 2024 Fabián Maidana Interim title defense $400,000 2024 Abel Ramos WBC Welterweight Title (draw) $500,000

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of now, the fight purse for Manny Pacquiao’s highly anticipated showdown with Mario Barrios remains unconfirmed by official sources. However, according to reports from Bet365 News and various other outlets, the total purse split is estimated to reach approximately $14.3 million. Of this, ‘El Azteca’ is guaranteed a substantial $1 million, while Pacquiao is slated to earn $5 million, aligning with the payouts from his most recent fights. With the inclusion of PPV shares, Barrios’ total earnings could climb to roughly $1.25 million, positioning this bout as his second-highest career payday to date.

The key question now is whether Mario Barrios can overcome Manny Pacquiao to cement his place among boxing’s elite, or will the legendary veteran’s vast experience prove too formidable? What do you think?