Mario Barrios Shrugs Off Manny Pacquiao in Blunt Verdict – “He’s Just Another Man”

For the past few months, one name has dominated boxing headlines, interviews, and social media buzz: Manny Pacquiao. After cutting short his four-year retirement, the legendary fighter is on a mission to become the oldest welterweight champion in history. At 46, however, his comeback has stirred concern among fans and critics alike. Instead of chasing glory, many fear PacMan is risking serious physical harm. Yet, in all the frenzy surrounding his return, much of the conversation has overlooked one crucial figure, his opponent. Mario Barrios, the reigning WBC welterweight champion, is preparing to defend his title against one of boxing’s most iconic names.

Among certain corners of the boxing world, there’s a belief that Manny Pacquiao chose Barrios strategically, a perceived safe opponent due to the way he won the belt, his relatively light resume, and supposed lack of elite-level skill. These assumptions haven’t gone unnoticed, and for Barrios, they’ve struck a nerve. In a recent interview, the San Antonio native addressed the criticism directly. While he acknowledged the disrespect, he made it clear that he’s not intimidated by Manny Pacquiao’s legendary status.

“Originally getting the fight, I was pretty blown away,” Barrios admitted. “But you know during training camp and everything I’m not training with the mentality that I am getting ready to fight an icon fight a legend. At the end of the day, he’s just another man trying to fight for my title.” While he considers it an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao, the 30-year-old made it clear that sentiment won’t soften his approach. After all, Manny Pacquiao is coming for his belt.

Barrios further spoke respectfully of Manny Pacquiao’s legacy but emphasized that mutual admiration won’t matter once the bell rings. “So, I respect everything he has done in the sport, even the person he is outside of the ring,” he said. “All the respect it’s going to be there like it’s all smiles between both of us for right now. But I know, come fight night, we are both going there with bad intentions. He’s going trying to take my title and I got to do whatever it takes to make sure he doesn’t.”

Meanwhile, as Manny Pacquiao eyes history by attempting to become the oldest welterweight champion, surpassing even his own previous record, his return has sparked concern throughout the boxing community. At 46, questions about his health and durability are louder than ever. Interestingly, among those voicing concern is none other than Mario Barrios himself.

Mario Barrios voices concern over Manny Pacquiao’s risky comeback

In a recent interview with FightHype, WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios addressed the growing concerns surrounding Manny Pacquiao’s return after a four-year layoff. “Yeah, I think inactivity, you know for most fighters, even in their prime, it plays a big factor in their fights,” Barrios admitted. With Manny Pacquiao now 46, the challenge is even greater, but Barrios made it clear he’s not underestimating his opponent based solely on age or inactivity.

“But you know, especially given his age, you know, I think we are just going to see on Friday night,” Barrios added. Despite the legitimate concerns, the 30-year-old champion is not letting them become a distraction during training camp. He remains laser-focused on preparing for the best possible version of Pacquiao, choosing not to rely on ring rust or fading reflexes as part of his game plan. For Barrios, this isn’t just another defense; it’s a statement opportunity.

Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: a win over Manny Pacquiao would mark a defining moment in Mario Barrios’ career. The 29-2 champion has already hinted at moving up in weight, and if he successfully defends his title against an icon like Manny Pacquiao, it would add serious legitimacy to his résumé. With fresh challengers waiting in the wings, the San Antonio native stands on the brink of elevating his career to the next level. But can he truly get past Manny Pacquiao with ease? What do you think?