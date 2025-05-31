Mario Barrios Sums Up Manny Pacquiao’s Controversial Title Fight Return in Just Two Words

“Manny Pacquiao’s a legend. I think he can do it,” Oscar De La Hoya declared when asked about the highly anticipated July 19th showdown. Despite Mario Barrios’ rocky 2024, barely escaping with a split decision draw against Abel Ramos and grinding through a tough scrap with Fabian Maidana, the ‘Golden Boy’ isn’t ready to give PacMan the win just yet. “It’s not gonna be easy but I think he can do it,” he added. “I wish him all the best.” Still, not every day does a fighter come back at 46, after four years of inactivity, and jump straight into a title fight. But that is exactly what the eight-division world champion is doing.

A few weeks ago, Manny Pacquiao’s longtime strength and conditioning coach, Justin Fortune, gave a glimpse into the early days of camp, revealing that the Filipino icon was easing into training due to the long layoff and his age. But the tempo, he admitted, was “a little bit slower.” But in the coming weeks, training will “go full steam ahead.” And when asked if he had a message for Team Barrios? The response was classic: “Watch out, we are coming.” But what’s the reigning WBC welterweight champion’s take on fighting a boxing legend?

“Two division champion & current WBC 147 title holder Mario Barrios on facing Manny Pacquiao,” ‘finoboxing’ posted on Instagram recently alongside a video interview of Mario Barrios. In the clip, the interviewer asked Barrios, “How excited are you to get this opportunity to face obviously the Filipino and the boxing legend?” The 30-year-old summed it up in just two words. “I’m stocked.” He added, “I didn’t think like that sh-t was really going to happen. But I mean, we’re here. It’s obviously something that not many people have done. I’m defending my title against the legend. So I’m excited.”

Then the interviewer dug a little deeper and asked, “Do you have a favorite Manny Pacquiao fight? You like growing up you saw him and was like, ‘Man, this guy Is fu–ing legit!'” Barrios smiled and said, “Man, it’s so many. But I grew up a big Marquez fan bro. So I was like those are always my favorite fights. But now man, like you’ve been there with everybody and there’s so many fights you can bring up about it. Like they’re fu–ing easy great.”

On the preparation front, Barrios said he’s training harder than ever and “expecting nothing less” from himself. El Azteca also said that he’s going to stay patient and listen to his coaches. Moreover, he was confident that as long as he sticks to the game plan, he can keep that title. But what about Manny Pacquiao? Isn’t returning to the ring at 46 a bit dangerous?

Manny Pacquiao’s return is under the microscope

The WBC’s recent decision to place Manny Pacquiao fifth in their welterweight rankings (just in time to challenge Mario Barrios) has raised more than a few eyebrows. Critics question whether the fast-track placement was a respectful nod to a legend or simply a convenient clause to sell pay-per-views.

Manny Pacquiao last fought in August 2021, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas in a WBA title bout, one that many believed would mark the end of his storied career. Afterward, PacMan officially retired, saying, “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard and see what happens. Goodbye to boxing.” But now, at 46 years old, he’s back, chasing yet another world title against a champion 16 years his junior.

So, the question is: Can the 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao turn back the clock and claim the WBC welterweight crown once more? Or will Mario Barrios defend his belt and silence the comeback story before it gains steam?