Mexican Schoolgirl to Become Youngest Ever Professional Boxer at Shocking Age

Remember Pat Daly? This exceptional technical boxer turned pro at the astonishing age of 10 and fought professionally from 1923 to 1931. He racked up an impressive 118 fights before retiring at just 17. Today, 94 years later, a young girl sets her sights on shattering the Guinness record for the youngest professional boxer in history. Gustavo Atilano Ramírez, the driving force behind Tigres Boxing Promotion, announced that the young fighter is set to make her professional debut this Saturday, July 26, at the “Veracruz, Tierra de Campeones” event. This exciting occasion will also showcase national champion Esneydi “La Leona” Rodríguez. Who is this up-and-coming boxer making waves?

Just hours ago, Mo’ Boxing, No Problem shared on Instagram: “Romina Castan, at just 12 years old, will be making her professional boxing debut this Saturday, July 26, at the Benito Juárez Auditorium in Veracruz, Mexico. 🇲🇽 ‘La Bambita’ will break the record for being the youngest female boxer to debut. 🥊” But what does this 12-year-old phenom bring to the table?

Having made her amateur debut in the city of José Cardel, part of the municipality of La Antigua, at just 6 years old, Romina Castan has remained dedicated to the sport, earning recognition for her strength and discipline. Over her amateur career, she has secured an impressive total of 50 wins. Now, this Saturday, July 26, on the undercard where Esneidy “La Leona” Rodríguez will defend her title against Thailand’s Wisuta Sririttidet, Romina Castan will step into the ring with Guadalupe Medina. And in case you didn’t know, Romina Castan’s opponent is actually a late replacement for teenager Adbeel Jaanai Cruz of Veracruz, who was originally scheduled to face “La Bambita Jr.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo’ Boxing, No Problem (@moboxingnoproblem) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

“At the boxing level, I think the contest will be very even, and I feel that Romina’s training will keep her afloat. And well, let’s hope that the victory is also given, so that she debuts on the right foot,” said Romina Castan’s promoter. He further noted that, unlike amateur boxing, in the professional ranks Romina ‘La Bambita’ Castan will face opponents who could be twice her age, as long as they match her weight class. And that holds true, as her opponent, Guadalupe Medina, 21, already has 10 victories, with 2 of her wins coming via early round knockout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s very different from the amateur, where they’ll always match you with kids your age, or maybe one or two years older, but in professionalism, it’s different,” he pointed out. But is Romina Castan truly ready to step into the ring around 8:00 pm to face Guadalupe Medina?

Romina Castan shows no fear ahead of historic pro debut

Romina Castan stands just days away from making history in world boxing, a testament to the countless sacrifices she has made to get here. At her young age, she juggles her studies while undergoing rigorous training for this fight. “Right now, the preparation is ready. My dad woke me up at 5:00 in the morning to run, I came back and bathed. Then I went to school, came back from school, ate a little, and started training, and in the afternoon, I started doing my homework,” described Romina Castan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I started with my dad because he also likes boxing. One day he came back from training, and I told him that I also wanted to. When I was 6 years old, my dad took me to train at his gym, and that’s when I got the most excited about this sport. At the age of 8, I debuted as an amateur and won my first fight,” she recalled in an interview with OVACIONES a few days ago.

“My family gets nervous during my fights. They’re always saying, ‘Oh Romina, how he made you put the guard,’ but they’ve always supported me, they’re always there with me, they’ve never left me alone,” said Romina Castan. Despite just finishing primary school and preparing to start high school in September, Castan is clear about her path from this Saturday onward. And just like many boxers, even at her young age, she dreams of becoming a world champion and holding the coveted green and gold WBC belt in her hands. That said, do you think Romina Castan can defeat Guadalupe Medina, who’s 9 years older and has more professional boxing experience?