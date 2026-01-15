Miami PD and U.S. Marshals Launch Manhunt for Gervonta Davis After Arrest Warrant Issued

Law enforcement agencies in Florida are actively searching for one of boxing’s most recognizable names. As per a recent statement, Miami Gardens Police confirmed that they are working alongside the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis following the issuance of an arrest warrant connected to an alleged domestic violence incident.

The announcement came during a formal press conference, a clip of which was shared on X by Happy Punch. Authorities confirmed that Davis is wanted on multiple charges stemming from an incident reported in late October.

During the briefing, Miami Gardens Police detailed the timeline, “Out of respect for the victim’s rights and privacy, the victim’s identity will not be released in accordance with Marcy’s law. On October 29th, 2025, at approximately 2.15 PM, the victim entered the Miami Gardens Police Department accompanied by her attorney to report an incident that occurred on October 27th, 2025.”

According to the victim’s statement, the alleged incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. while she was at work at a gentlemen’s club in Miami Gardens. Police stated that Davis allegedly approached the woman and used physical force.

Police further stated that once the two reached the parking garage, Davis allegedly released her, allowing the victim to run toward coworkers for safety.

Investigators also addressed the relationship between the two parties. According to police, the victim reported that she had known Davis since 2022 and that the pair were previously involved in an intimate relationship for approximately five months, which ended about one month before the alleged incident.

A key component of the investigation involved video evidence. Lead detective Gary Florencio reviewed surveillance footage from the location, which police say supports portions of the victim’s account. “The investigation determined that Mr. Davis used force to restrain and attempt to remove the victim from the location against her will,” police said.

As a result, an arrest warrant was issued charging Davis with battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. At the time of the press conference, police confirmed that Gervonta Davis had not yet been taken into custody.

“At this time, the Miami Gardens Police Department is actively working with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Mr. Davis,” MGPD executive officer Emmanuel Jeanty stated. “The Miami Gardens Police Department remains committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting victims.” Additional context surrounding the case has since emerged.

More details emerge about Gervonta Davis’s situation after the arrest warrant was issued

After the breakup, police say the victim took deliberate steps to cut contact. She “blocked all forms of communication with Mr. Davis after the relationship ended,” MGPD executive officer Jeanty confirmed. That detail matters because it establishes context for why the encounter on October 27 was described as unexpected and unwanted in the victim’s statement.

The criminal investigation is also closely aligned with a civil lawsuit already on file. Speaking to ESPN, attorney Jeff Chukwuma, who represents the victim, said the police findings mirror what was alleged in the complaint. “What the police said is exactly in line with our lawsuit,” Chukwuma stated. “So whatever investigation they did, they determined it was enough to get a judge to sign off on an arrest warrant.”

He added, “The state attorney had to make the determination before, which coincides exactly with our civil complaint.” Timing has also become a notable factor in the broader picture.

The lawsuit was filed roughly two weeks before Davis was scheduled to face Jake Paul in a high-profile boxing match at the Kaseya Center in Miami. That bout never materialized. Davis was pulled from the event, and Paul instead fought Anthony Joshua in December.

What does this mean for Davis moving forward? His legal history provides some context, though each case stands on its own. While several cases were ultimately dropped, he was sentenced in 2023 to 90 days of house arrest and three years of probation stemming from a hit-and-run case in Baltimore.

At this stage, authorities have not said whether the current allegations could impact that probation. As of now, it remains unclear whether the latest charges constitute a violation. Law enforcement officials have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, and further clarity is expected once Davis is located and brought before the court.