Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Make $1 Million Bet After Spirited Disagreement Over Taylor-Serrano 3

On July 11, boxing history will be made as Jake Paul’s vision comes to life with the sport’s first-ever all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden. Headlining the event is the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, supported by seven undercard fights, all featuring female boxers. This landmark moment echoes the sport’s deep, often overlooked roots, with one of the earliest recorded women’s boxing matches dating back to 1722 between Elizabeth Wilkinson and Hannah Hyfield in London. For centuries, women in boxing struggled for visibility, respect, and equal pay. But now, with growing support and promotion, most notably from Jake Paul, the spotlight is finally shifting.

With just four days to go until the historic fight night, the buzz around the event is reaching a fever pitch. Adding fuel to the hype, Jake Paul took to social media just hours ago to share a video call with Mike Tyson, revealing a friendly wager on the main event. “2 GOATS are fighting this Friday July 11 and Mike Tyson and I had to make a bet. He’s got Katie. I got Amanda,” Paul captioned the post. So, what exactly did they talk about?

In the clip, Jake Paul is seen dialing Mike Tyson and saying, “I’m calling Mike.” As soon as Iron Mike, who appeared to be smoking, picked up, The Problem Child greeted him with enthusiasm: “Mike!” Tyson responded casually, “What are you doing, man?” Jake Paul wasted no time and jumped straight into the conversation. “Man, a lot of people are saying that Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor’s fight was better than ours.” Tyson replied with curiosity, “Oh yeah?” Jake Paul confirmed, “Yeah. They’re fighting again.” It didn’t take long for Tyson to make his pick. “I got Katie,” he said firmly.

And Jake Paul replied, “I got Amanda.” Tyson doubled down, “Nah, I got Katie.” The 28-year-old quickly proposed, “Do you wanna bet?” After a brief pause, Tyson agreed, “Yeah.” Jake Paul set the terms: “Alright, we’ll make a bet. If Katie wins, you get $1 million. If Amanda wins, I get $1 million.” Tyson laughed and added, “I like that. You have to take me out to dinner, too.” Jake Paul agreed, joking, “Alright, I’ll take you out to dinner. I’ll take you on a date. Amanda’s gonna win, baby.”

Jake Paul drops $5m truth bomb on women’s boxing

“My professional debut, Amanda was on the undercard, and I hadn’t heard of her or anything,” Jake Paul recalled in Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano on Netflix, just three days ago. Now, after two previous meetings in the ring, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are set for a trilogy clash on July 11 at Madison Square Garden, co-promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Matchroom Boxing. “She was fighting off of TV, which was insane, and that’s when we kind of really hit it off,” Paul added. At that time, according to him, The Real Deal was barely making ends meet.

“Hearing her story and what she’s been through and how they’re fighting in the back alley gyms, making $1,000 here, $2,000 here… I just couldn’t believe it,” Jake Paul said. To his credit, the 12-1 boxer helped transform the 47-3 boxer’s career financially after signing her to MVP in September 2021. Under his banner, the 36-year-old earned $350,000 against Daniela Romina Bermúdez, $400,000 against Yamileth Mercado, and a career-high $1 million for her 2022 mega-fight against Katie Taylor, with an even larger purse rumored for the rematch.

MVP co-founder Nikisa Bidarian further added that their vision from day one was to elevate women’s boxing. “I knew that if you had a trailblazer, which we believed Amanda Serrano was, it would make a real impact,” he said. Bidarian also revealed that Jake Paul offered Serrano a $5 million fight deal, along with opportunities in film and mainstream recognition. “She thought we were crazy,” he recalled, but Serrano herself has since confirmed the offer.

Now, as the trilogy fight nears, the question is: will Amanda Serrano finally avenge her two pro losses to Katie Taylor? or will Katie Taylor cement her dominance once again? Who do you think will win?