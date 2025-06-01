Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali Rebuffed in Terence Crawford’s Shocking Boxing Heroes List

It is quite tough to be considered a star in the modern boxing world. Not only are the rosters filled to the brim with talent, but even the politics and all the tiptoeing around the desired fights make it extremely hard to be at the top. That is why Terence Crawford is such an anomaly.

The undefeated icon has paved the way to greatness through sheer grit and skills. Whatever came in front of him, he conquered. You won’t be wrong to think that he must have had a fierce role model to inspire him, but it’s a common mistake, as Terence Crawford revealed his boxing heroes, and it might sound a bit unconventional considering the plethora of lists already out there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terence Crawford looks up to no one

In the buildup to his blockbuster fight against Canelo Alvarez on September 13, the Omaha native found himself in Australia for the first time in his career. The 41-0 boxer sat down with Jai McAllister from Bondi Boxing Club to speak to the fans directly. As the discussion came near its completion, McAllister invited Bud to a rapid-fire round. The first question: “Your hero in boxing,” and the answer was something that the interviewer didn’t expect. While most fighters would typically name-drop legends like Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, Crawford stated, “I have no hero,” and the whole arena went silent. He clarified, “I didn’t have a hero. I didn’t, you know, have a person that I wanted to be like.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAI-MARCUS MCALLISTER (@jmarcusmcallisterxx) Expand Post

McAllister, still coming to terms with the audacious answer, mentioned Sugar Ray Robinson. “He went to tap dancing after he retired, that’s how good he was,” he stated, asking whether Crawford had watched any of his old matches. “No, I didn’t. You haven’t watched that,” the two-division undisputed champion replied.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to him, “I was so like into myself being a leader that coming up, I never wanted to be like anyone,” he stated. While the statement might sound egoistic, that is not the case. It reflects Terence Crawford’s fierce sense of individuality and self-reliance. Furthermore, in no way did he disregard the influence boxing greats had on him, as he cleared it instantly.

“My absolute favorite”

While Terence Crawford looked up to no one, he still has his favorites in boxing – Roy Jones Jr. and Floyd Mayweather. However, the reason Bud absolutely adores Jones Jr. is far more personal than just boxing. ” I liked Roy because we had so much in common, you know, he liked the fish, I love the fish. He loved the dogs, I love the dogs. He loved basketball, I love basketball,” he stated as the pair reminisced when Captain Hook played as a point guard for Jacksonville Barracudas in the United States Basketball League (USBL) just hours before his IBF super middleweight fight against Eric Lucas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I can relate a lot to Roy, so that’s why Roy was will and forever be my favorite fighter,” Crawford further added before praising Floyd Mayweather. “You know, uh, Floyd Mayweather’s work ethic, the things that, you know, uh, he did in the ring, not outside the ring,” he concluded.

Well, there you have it. A list with no heroes, but only self-belief and determination to be the absolute best. What do you think? Do you find Terence Crawford’s list disrespectful to the legends? Let us know your thoughts down below.