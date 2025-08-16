Mike Tyson Announces Netflix Special as Therapist Reveals 19-Year Wound

“You are a scared little boy sometimes.” That’s how long-time therapist Sean McFarland once described Mike Tyson, the man the world knows as the ‘Baddest on the Planet.’ McFarland made the remark roughly three years ago on Tyson’s Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, where he appeared as a guest. Since 2006, after Tyson’s retirement, McFarland has been a steady presence in his life, guiding him through struggles with a——-, trauma, and mental health.

In their past conversations, the two have openly explored Mike Tyson’s fears, health scares, and ongoing journey of personal growth. Their candid exchanges not only shed light on Tyson’s vulnerabilities but also highlighted the bond between them—an important factor in Tyson’s path to recovery and self-awareness. Yet, even after years of work, the process remains unfinished. Now, Tyson and McFarland reunite once again for their Netflix special.

“19 years ago, Mike Tyson and I started a journey no one thought possible. We fought battles the world never saw—some in the ring, most within,” therapist Sean McFarland wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a few pictures with the former heavyweight champion. Tyson later reposted the message, confirming the bond they’ve shared for nearly two decades. As it turns out, those weren’t ordinary pictures.

They were taken on the very set where Tyson and McFarland were filming a new Netflix special together. “Today, we’re filming a special for Netflix. Not about knockouts. About healing. About hope,” McFarland added. “We did the impossible. And we’re still walking each other home.” By the time Tyson retired and started working with McFarland, he was far from the invincible force who once terrorized the heavyweight division.

He had endured multiple losses, a prison sentence, and bankruptcy brought on by an extravagant lifestyle. But whether through McFarland’s guidance or his own evolution, Tyson has since transformed his life. Today, ‘Iron Mike’ runs several businesses, carries himself with a calmer demeanor, and makes sound financial choices. He even stepped back into the ring last November for a high-profile fight against influencer Jake Paul, reportedly earning $20 million—despite losing the bout.

Regardless, this won’t be the first time Tyson and McFarland have tackled difficult subjects. The two have even confronted the topic of death in past conversations.

Mike Tyson felt his time was nearly up

Back in July 2022, McFarland appeared on Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, where Tyson opened up about his thoughts on mortality. Reflecting on the inevitability of death, the then 57-year-old said, “We’re all going to die—one day, of course. Then, when I look in the mirror and I see those little spots on my face, and I say, ‘Wow. My expiration date is coming close. Really soon.’”

However, McFarland intervened, sharing another perspective on death. “I don’t worry about it, man. I’m not sweating it,” the therapist said. “I just want to die consciously. I don’t want to die screaming. And I’ve heard the last rites of a lot of people—a lot of famous people—and they’re getting ready to die, and they leave this planet screaming.”

Mike Tyson and Sean McFarland clearly share a long history built on trust, patience, and healing. Their upcoming Netflix special is expected to explore Tyson’s life in greater depth, shedding light on the battles Tyson has fought outside the ring. Would you watch it?