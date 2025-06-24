Mike Tyson Announces Role as ‘Final Challenge’ on Groundbreaking Reality Show

Despite having constant financial troubles and even declaring bankruptcy during his active days, Mike Tyson has built significant financial wealth. Furthermore, after his historic fight against Jake Paul, where he received $20 million, his net worth jumped to $30 million. It marked one of the biggest financial comebacks in boxing.

So, a few days ago, when he announced his entry into financial media through the Season 3 finale of Crush Capital Inc.’s innovative interactive investing series ‘Going Public,’ there was excitement. On Monday, Mike Tyson hyped up his appearance in the finale, promising a worthy showdown.

Mike Tyson is ready to tough it out

The 56-year-old took to his X, posting a promotional video for his appearance in the final episode. Looking back at his financial struggles throughout, he said, “Throughout my career, I have seen a lot of things inside and outside of the ring. I have learned to be a killer and sniff out weaknesses in all situations, that is.”

However, rather than feeling defeated by these circumstances, he took them as learning experiences. And now, after years of experience, he has mastered the art of smelling out the false deals and promises. “These qualities give me the instinctual advantage of spying out a charlatan in any situation, it is,” he added.

That is why, on June 24th, he will pose the greatest challenge yet to the founders of Going Public, pushing their determination to the limit. “I’m going face to face with the founders to uncover their character and test their resolve. And discover if they are tough enough to get to the final bell, because I am the final challenge,” he concluded, promising an intense showdown.

So far, ‘Going Public’ has been a huge success and has already amassed over 105 million views. Mike Tyson’s handle(@MikeTyson) and @Live will live stream the finale via ‘X’ on June 24th at 2:oo PM PT. The 56-year-old boxing legend’s participation will likely draw a huge global audience, boosting the show’s popularity even more, and it has been a delight for the promoters.

Boxing legend to redefine investment

The first four episodes of ‘Going Public’ have constantly ranked amongst the highest-engaging series ever licensed by X Originals. “We’re excited to have Mike Tyson lead the epic live finale of Going Public,” Mitchell Smith, Head of Original Content at X, said, regarding Mike Tyson’s participation.

The finale will showcase three companies in consumer products, golf real estate, and technology, presenting their investment opportunities. Todd Goldberg, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of the show, also showed excitement at the Brooklyn-born puncher’s appearance. “Mike Tyson is a global phenomenon, and his star power joining our Season 3 finale takes this event to another level,” he said.

Doubling down on Tyson’s claim, Goldberg promised an intense and historic finale for their show and ‘X’ platform. “With Mike Tyson leading the finale, we’re making history on X, empowering potentially millions of people to invest in real-time during this iconic event,” he concluded.

After years of struggle, Mike Tyson’s career has entered a thriving new phase. Furthermore, through his collaboration with Going Public, the boxing legend aims to guide his fans toward smarter investment choices. So, will you be watching the finale?