Mike Tyson Backs Donald Trump’s Major Move That May Boost Boxing Legend’s $160M Venture

Mike Tyson has long supported Donald Trump, even appearing at his inauguration event after the 2024 election. Now, the 45th President of the United States is reportedly considering a political move that could greatly benefit the heavyweight legend’s business ventures. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump is weighing the reclassification of ma—uana as a less dangerous drug.

This comes just a month after Trump told attendees at a $1 million-a-plate fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club that he was open to change. The Biden administration had pursued the same move but was unable to finalize it before leaving office. If implemented, the reclassification could significantly ease the purchase and sale of ma—uana, providing a major boost to the multi-billion-dollar industry.

Interestingly, ca—bis companies reportedly used the fundraiser conversation to push Trump toward this decision. Their main goal is to see ma—uana reclassified as a Schedule III drug. While this wouldn’t make it fully legal, it would ease restrictions, open the door to more medical research, and offer tax breaks to certain ca—bis businesses. And Mike Tyson is all for this change.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We are with you 100%, [Donald Trump],” Tyson wrote on X a couple of days ago, supporting Trump’s intention to reclassify ca—bis. Notably, Tyson launched Tyson 2.0 in 2021, a brand dedicated to producing and distributing a wide range of ca—bis products, focused on delivering high-quality ca—bis at affordable prices. Co-founded alongside partners Rob Hickman and Adam Wilks, the brand is now valued at approximately $160 million.

AD

Tyson himself has been a long-time supporter of the consumption of ma—uana. In a July 2025 interview with Fox News Digital, he stated, “Some of us can’t live, can’t function without it.” In another interview with Muscle and Health in 2023, Tyson said, “I just wish I was smoking back when I was fighting. I really lost out there from an athlete’s perspective.” Regardless, despite Tyson’s eagerness to see the change in the industry, people are opposing the move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tyson may not get his wish granted, as Donald Trump is asked to block the change

While Trump hasn’t yet finalized a decision on the matter, opponents of the drug are actively lobbying to block the reclassification. Smart Approaches to ma—uana is one such group, launching advertisements against ca—bis on Fox & Friends and Maria Bartiromo’s Fox Business show. Kevin Sabet, the group’s leader, told reporters that he is meeting with administration officials who share his views on the issue.

via Imago WASHINGTON D.C, – MARCH 4: President Donald J. Trump delivers his first State of the Union address after his 2024 presidential election to the Joint Session of Congress in Washington DC on March 4, 2025. Copyright: xPatsyxLynchx

“It doesn’t help America. It doesn’t help our youth, our competitiveness, job prospects, it doesn’t help people go to work,” Sabet said. They’re not alone in their opposition. The Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America have reportedly urged their members to contact the White House with similar concerns. “We’re telling them, ‘tell the vice president and president we think it’s a bad idea.’ The problem is we don’t have a whole lot of money,” said Sue Thau, a consultant for the group.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It appears Mike Tyson is supporting Donald Trump and his intention to reclassify ma—uana. However, nothing has been decided yet, and only time will tell whether Trump could do what the Biden administration wanted to. What are your thoughts on the matter?