Mike Tyson Causes Panic as Fans Call to “Protect Him” After Misinterpreting Boxing Return

Mike Tyson knows how to make an entrance. The lights dimmed in Benghazi’s Martyrs of Benina Stadium. The crowd roared, and out of the tunnel came a familiar figure. The music hit: Intro by DMX. For a second, the past came flooding back. This was ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson — the man who once terrified heavyweights with a single glance.

The clip, posted by DAZN Boxing on Instagram with the caption “Here comes Iron Mike”, instantly sent the internet buzzing and had fans convinced he was about to step into the ring again. The confusion was instant, and so was the concern.

Why?—because even at 59, Tyson still carries that same aura. The same presence that once made opponents crumble before the first punch. But for some, seeing him near a boxing ring again brought more worry than nostalgia. However, this wasn’t a fight. Not this time, as the boxing legend was only making his way to a ringside seat for the Mirco Cuello vs Sergio Rios Jimenez headlined event.

Tyson hasn’t fought since his 2024 clash with Jake Paul, a spectacle that drew global attention but exposed the limits of age against youth. The former heavyweight king went the distance but failed to mount significant offense. It was a performance that left many urging him to hang up the gloves for good.

So when Mike Tyson walked toward the ring in Libya, it was easy to see why some thought he was about to fight again. After all, boxing history is filled with comebacks, some triumphant, others heartbreaking. Yet, this appearance at the event was simply about being present. A nod to the sport that made him a household name, and to the fighters chasing their own glory.

As such, the fans online didn’t hold back their emotions. Some celebrated his mere presence. Others wanted him protected from the very sport that made him famous, as we now take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans left in a frenzy as Mike Tyson’s ring walk led to confusion about his return to the squared circle

Anthony Taylor wrote, “Protect him at all cost…” A pro boxer himself summed up what many were thinking. For those who saw Mike Tyson against Jake Paul, the signs of wear and tear were clear. Protecting him now isn’t about pity, it’s about respect. A recognition that he’s given enough and doesn’t owe the ring another round.

One fan wrote, “Gosh I thought he was fighting then, thank goodness he’s not.” This reaction captures the mix of panic and relief in that moment. Seeing Tyson walk toward the ring triggers memories of his devastating knockouts. But it also stirs concern. The thought of him enduring more punches, at his age, is one that most fans simply can’t bear.

Another fan chimed in with, “Boxing Royalty.” Short, but true. No matter the outcome of his last fights, Tyson remains in the pantheon of legends in the sport. His impact goes beyond titles and that status is untouchable.

Someone else added, “Give him all his flowers while he here.” In other words, celebrate him now. Too often, legends are honored only after they’re gone. Fans are calling for ‘Iron Mike’ to be recognized for his influence while he can still hear the applause and feel the love.

And finally, a fan shared, “Our Legend is getting old. Love you Mike.” It’s a bittersweet truth. Tyson is older now, slower — human in ways he never seemed before. Seeing him as a spectator instead of the destroyer in the ring is a reminder that even icons aren’t immune to time.

And so, Mike Tyson’s surprise appearance in Libya proved that his presence alone can shake the boxing world. It didn’t take a punch thrown or a glove laced for fans to feel that familiar rush and the equally strong instinct to protect him from the dangers that built his legacy. The reaction was a mix of reverence, relief, and reality: Tyson is still “Boxing Royalty,” but he’s also a man who’s already given the sport everything.