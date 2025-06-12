Mike Tyson Comparisons to British Knockout Artist Trashed by Veteran Reporter

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever step into the ring. More than just a champion, he became a global cultural icon—recognized even in the most remote corners of the world. At just 20 years old, Tyson made history by becoming the youngest heavyweight champion, claiming the WBC title on November 22, 1986, with a brutal win over Trevor Berbick. Years later, a promising British prospect set out to break that record.

Known for his knockout power and confidence, Moses Itauma drew comparisons to a young Tyson. However, he failed to secure a world title bout before turning 20, falling short of rewriting history. While the parallels were tempting, not everyone agreed with the comparison. Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael, who covered Tyson during his prime, remains unconvinced that Itauma is truly cut from the same cloth.

“I think it’s a terrible comparison,” Rafael told iFL TV when pressed about his thoughts on the 20-year-old southpaw from Britain. “I mean, you don’t compare anybody to Mike Tyson. He’s a once-in-a-generation, once in a lifetime, a comet-like figure to come through the way he did.” It’s worth noting Tyson’s fights in his early career were way more frequent than compared to Itauma, which also allowed him to secure a title fight so early in his career.

For instance, Itauma fought 7 times in 2023, the year he made his debut. While that might seem like a high number, Tyson fought a staggering 15 times in 1985 when he made his debut. To top it with a cherry, Tyson won all of those fights via knockout. Not to mention, Itauma slowed down considerably in 2024, fighting only four times. Whereas Tyson continued his rampage for 13 fights in 1986.

Regardless, Rafael continued, “It’s way too much pressure, way too much hype. Let Moses Itauma become the first Moses Itauma.” He further added that he doesn’t see any similarities between Tyson and Itauma’s fighting styles. While recognizing Itauma’s impressive punching power, he noted that the heavyweight division is filled with many equally formidable punchers. “Mike Tyson in those days was an absolutely devastating, crushing puncher,” he added.

Rafael also noted a key difference—unlike Itauma, Tyson wasn’t a southpaw. But does that mean Itauma is destined to fall short of Tyson’s success?

Moses Itauma can have a fruitful career without becoming a second Mike Tyson

While Rafael didn’t agree with the comparisons between Itauma and Mike Tyson, he wasn’t dismissing the young fighter’s potential to carve out his own legendary path in the sport. In the same interview, he reflected on the promising road ahead for Itauma, who is reportedly in early talks for a fight against Dillian Whyte on August 16.

“That doesn’t mean that Moses Itauma cannot become a heavyweight champion or a top champion or just a tremendous overall fighter and have a long and fruitful career,” the veteran journalist said. “But I’m not ready to anoint him or compare him to the ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson that I grew up watching.”

That being said, Moses Itauma clearly has little in common with Mike Tyson. Breaking Tyson’s record would have brought him a lot of attention, but since he didn’t, he will have to make his way to the top just like everyone else. Do you think Tyson and Itauma are similar?