Mike Tyson Concedes What Few Will Say About Oleksandr Usyk Fight

Boxing history is full of mythical “what ifs.” Fans argue endlessly about how fighters from different eras might fare against each other, often with more passion than reason. One matchup that regularly ignites debate is the clash between a prime version of “Iron” Mike Tyson—the youngest heavyweight champion ever—and the man who currently holds the division hostage with his unorthodox brilliance, Oleksandr Usyk. Both fighters redefined what it means to dominate, but in radically different ways: Tyson with his ferocious explosiveness, and Usyk with his cerebral footwork and adaptability.

While barbershop talk and fan forums have long played out this fantasy, it was a fellow cruiserweight great who threw fuel on the fire. Former WBC world champion Tony Bellew—who once shared the ring with Usyk and knows firsthand what the Ukrainian maestro brings—recently broke it down with remarkable clarity.

Speaking to Sporting Talk, Bellew declared: “Mike Tyson in his prime is vicious and ruthless, but he does to Mike Tyson what he did to Murat Gassiev, I think he just stays away, he peppers you and stays away. He’s so smart, he knows how to tie people down and lock people up on the inside, he knows how to clinch and grip. He’s adapted and learnt all these strategies fight by fight.” For those who remember how Usyk completely dismantled Gassiev in their 2018 unification bout, the analogy is sharp—control the storm by refusing to stand still in it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bellew didn’t stop there. He highlighted how Usyk’s schooling against modern giants has forged a fighter who can not only dish out punishment but also ride out adversity: “He learnt an awful lot in the Anthony Joshua fight, when he gets clipped a couple of times. We’ve seen him hurt by ‘AJ’, we’ve seen him hurt Tyson Fury, and we’ve seen him ride out those moments with the amazing feet he has. He figures it out, he’s so fit and so agile, he rides it out.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Prime Mike Tyson vs. prime Oleksandr Usyk

Fantasy matchups often blur the lines between imagination and history, and none is more tantalizing than pitting “Iron” Mike Tyson at his peak against Oleksandr Usyk in his prime. While the Ukrainian genius has cemented his place as an all‑time great heavyweight, many purists argue that “The Cat” was never sharper than during his cruiserweight reign. His slick footwork, Soviet‑bred fundamentals, and uncanny ability to neutralize big punchers would have posed questions even for the most explosive heavyweight in history.

Imagine, for instance, a matchup between Usyk in his cruiserweight pomp and Tyson at the point when James “Buster” Douglas stunned the boxing world in 1990. In such a scenario, Usyk’s rhythm‑breaking movement may have left Tyson frustrated, lunging and missing as the rounds piled on. The longer the fight stretched into the deep waters of the championship rounds, the more it favored Usyk. One could reasonably picture the Ukrainian dancing his way to safety and peppering Tyson with enough counters to secure a unanimous decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But switch the calendar back two years, to Tyson’s destruction of Michael Spinks in 1988, and the narrative flips dramatically. That night, the youngest heavyweight champion ever embodied pure ferocity, closing distance like a panther and unleashing bombs that left Spinks sprawled in just 91 seconds. Against that version of Tyson, even Usyk’s nimble feet and crafty defenses may have only delayed the inevitable. “The Cat” could weave, pivot, and clinch, but the sustained storm would likely overwhelm him by the 4th or 5th round, ending in a brutal knockout.

And so, the debate rages on. Would Tyson’s raw violence always find its mark, or could Usyk’s strategic brilliance tame even the fiercest predator? Both visions have their loyal believers, and both scenarios shine a light on just how mythical and magnetic boxing’s greatest “what ifs” really are.