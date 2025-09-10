Mike Tyson Fight Forces Logan Paul to Face Uncomfortable Reality About Floyd Mayweather Despite $1.5M Debt

Back in June 2021, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul squared off in an exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Post-fight projections indicated the spectacle drew over a million pay-per-view buys. Mayweather later even bragged about the massive payday, declaring, “I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get $100 M’s.” But controversy followed soon after.

By the end of the year, Paul claimed he hadn’t been paid his full share despite Mayweather Promotions, in partnership with Showtime, promoting the event. “No, he has not paid me in full. That is a fact. Short a few mil,” Paul told TMZ Sports. “Nah, we’re taking this one to court. See you in the courtroom; congrats on going to prison, Floyd.” Although a lawsuit never came to fruition, Paul remains bitter about the issue to this day.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson brings back bad memories

Fast forward to today, Floyd Mayweather will square off against Mike Tyson next year in an exhibition fight. Logan Paul, of course, caught wind of the exhibition and had choice words for Mayweather. He remembered Tyson’s professional fight against his brother, Jake Paul, recalling Tyson challenging him to a fight after losing a unanimous decision to Jake. “Mike Tyson’s like, ‘I’ll fight your brother.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re not, motherf—r, I’d kill you.’ I really would,” Logan Paul said in his latest Impaulsive podcast.

“I told Jake, too. I said, ‘Bro, you can fight Mike Tyson, but please just don’t kill him.’ That was my concern. Not like, ‘Are you going to win, bro?’ I said, ‘Don’t kill Mike, Jake,’” he continued. This is when he remembered the portion of the money Floyd Mayweather hasn’t paid him to this day. “Floyd Mayweather, although he still owes me $1.5 million,” he said, looking defeated. His co-host interjected, adding, “Well, now he’s got the money to pay,” referring to Mayweather’s exhibition with Tyson.

But Mike Majlak, Paul’s other co-host, added, “He’s never paying that,” forcing Logan Paul to come to terms with the uncomfortable truth during the podcast. Regardless, this begs the question: what does Logan Paul think about the Mayweather vs. Tyson exhibition fight?

Logan Paul predicts Mayweather vs. Tyson

As the conversation moved forward, the WWE star shared his candid view of how the fight would actually look. Having experienced sharing the ring with Mayweather himself, Logan claimed, “He is so good at boxing. He really is probably the greatest technical boxer to ever live. If he wanted to take Mike Tyson out in less than three rounds, he could,” Logan Paul said during the podcast. However, he suspected that Mayweather wouldn’t end the fight quickly.

“He’s not going to cuz he respects Mike Tyson. They’re robbing the bank. Kudos to them for doing it,” Logan Paul added. As for what the fight would look like, Logan claimed it would be a boring affair. “It’s going to be a really boring fight, where they aren’t throwing real punches, and we watch Floyd Mayweather take it really easy. It’s going to go all rounds unless they agree on like a body shot or something,” he said.

It appears that even though years have passed, Logan Paul has still been unable to force Floyd Mayweather to pay him the money he claims he is owed. With Mayweather set to face Mike Tyson next year, questions naturally arise: will Tyson encounter the same issue? Could the boxing legend find himself with similar complaints about Mayweather once the fight is over?