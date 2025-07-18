Mike Tyson Finally Admits the Truth Behind Viral Bare B*tt Moment – ‘That’s How We Walk Around the Gym’

How could anyone forget the jaw-dropping moment Mike Tyson stunned viewers moments before his highly anticipated boxing match against Jake Paul in November? During the live Netflix broadcast, watched by over 100 million people, Tyson’s bare backside was inadvertently exposed during a candid locker room interview. Moments before the fight, the retired boxing legend was speaking with his son, Amir Tyson, who was part of the Netflix broadcast team. When asked for his prediction, Tyson delivered a chilling response: “A vicious win.” He then shared a heartfelt moment, hugging and kissing his son, saying, “I love you.” But as Tyson turned to walk away, his uncovered bare cheeks were revealed to the full view of the people watching the show—a moment that instantly went viral all over the world. Now, more than eight months later, Tyson has opened up about the incident and why he wasn’t wearing his trunks.

The latest update dropped just a few hours ago when The Big Podcast with Shaq shared an interview with Iron Mike. During the conversation, Adam Lefkoe, seated beside co-host Shaquille O’Neal, asked Mike Tyson, “Mike, what was it like having your a** at that pay-per-view out and everyone…? What was that like for you?” The 59-year-old responded without hesitation, saying, “It meant nothing to me because, as fighters, that’s what we walk around like in the gym all the time, until we put our trunks on. I don’t look. It’s just how it is in boxing. Everybody walks around naked… that’s just what it is. It’s sports, right, Shaq?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Washington (@americanmikey_) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

O’Neal agreed, nodding along as Tyson continued, “You’ve seen a bunch of d—- and a–es in the f—ing locker room, that’s just what it is.” He then wrapped up by saying, “Well, if you’re an athlete, you know, especially in a team, d—- and a–es are part of the, you know…” Tyson’s blunt and humorous take had both hosts as well as the crew erupting in laughter, clearly caught off guard by his unfiltered honesty.

Turning back to the November 15 bout, the unlikely clash between 58-year-old ‘Iron’ Mike and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul quickly snowballed into one of the most talked-about sporting events of late 2024. With Netflix backing the promotion and Arlington, Texas, serving as the stage, sheer curiosity was enough to capture millions of viewers. Still, not everyone saw the spectacle as a win for boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Claressa Shields hits back with Jake Paul-Mike Tyson 78M jab

On July 26, Claressa Shields will defend her undisputed world heavyweight championship belts against Lani Daniels, who is seven years older than “The GWOAT.” While the age gap isn’t particularly unusual in boxing, some fans were quick to recall the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, which featured a staggering 31-year age difference between the two fighters.

“Nobody wanted to see the Jake and Mike fight, nobody,” one user wrote in a post tagging Claressa Shields, Netflix, and Tyson. “The same goes for you and fighting someone that’s been retired since ’07. Plenty of current fighters to call out. This ain’t it.” Obviously, the bold take didn’t go unnoticed, and certainly didn’t sit quietly in Shields’ mentions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Firing back with a stat as sharp as any jab, the 16-0 boxer responded: “Yeah y’all did… 78 million of y’all tuned in to @netflix that night to watch. I flew to Dallas lol. We all wanted to see it.” It’s true that many had hoped to witness glimpses of Mike Tyson’s famed peek-a-boo or bob-and-weave technique one more time. But instead, it ended with heartbreak, as the youngest heavyweight champion in history left the ring without a win against the unorthodox YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul.

Anyway, what did you think of Mike Tyson’s incident?