Mike Tyson Helps Terence Crawford Prepare for Canelo Alvarez Super-Fight in an Unexpected Way

A two-division leap and ten straight knockouts before last year’s win over Israil Madrimov, Terence Crawford is once again relying on skill and momentum as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career. On September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Bud Crawford will face Canelo Alvarez in a historic showdown. If he emerges victorious, he’ll become the first man in the modern four-belt era to achieve undisputed status in three separate weight divisions, an unprecedented feat he’s determined to accomplish at any cost.

Just yesterday, Terence Crawford arrived in Riyadh for Friday’s press conference, receiving a warm welcome at the airport. Fans gathered to take photos as he was greeted with flowers and presented with golden mementos resembling a sword and gun. In a rare sight, Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez were also invited to a joint dinner by Turki Alalshikh. Amid all the ceremonial moments, Crawford made time to visit the Mike Tyson Boxing Club in Riyadh. Though Tyson wasn’t present, the undefeated champion still took the opportunity to train at the famed facility, staying locked in on his goal.

The video was first shared by Turki Alalshikh on his Instagram, accompanied by a caption that read, “World champion boxer Crawford during his training with the champions of the Mike Tyson club.” The same clip was later reshared by Ring Magazine with the caption: “Terence Crawford trained at the Mike Tyson Boxing Club ahead of the first #CaneloCrawford press conference in Riyadh 💪. Watch the first press conference LIVE across The Ring socials 📺. Canelo-Crawford live on Netflix l Sept 13th in Las Vegas 🥊.” The post quickly gained traction, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Crawford’s intense preparation.

In the footage, Terence Crawford is seen arriving at the Tyson gym, shaking hands with the staff and trainers before beginning his workout. Wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, red shoes, and white socks, the 41-0 boxer started with some light stretching. He then stepped into the ring to shadowbox, later putting on black gloves to work on combination punches and heavy bag drills. Terence Crawford also skipped rope, performed a variety of core exercises, and took time to pose for photos with fans and gym members. A group picture marked the end of his training session, capturing the focused yet respectful energy he carried throughout.

Given how seriously Crawford is taking his preparation, even without having fought yet this year, some fans are already convinced that victory is his. And one person recently pointed out that despite not being as active in the ring as Canelo Alvarez, who recently defeated William Scull, Crawford’s intense commitment and training discipline suggest he’s leaving no room for error.

Terence Crawford is too smart for Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is a seasoned 168-pound fighter with a proven track record at super middleweight. Still, some believe Terence Crawford’s ring IQ and elite skills will help him bridge the gap. One of those believers is Jaron Ennis’ father, Bozy Ennis, who recently shared his thoughts on how the fight might play out, and he’s backing Crawford to frustrate Canelo.

“I’m leaning towards Terence,” Ennis said. Why? “Remember this though, Terence and Boots are almost similar when it comes to the weight. Boots gets up big but I have seen Boots get up to a weight where he can handle those big guys and stopping them and knocking them out in sparring. So I think that’s a beautiful weight for Terence. He’s going up to 168, I think he can handle it.” Ennis believes the size jump won’t be as much of a disadvantage for Crawford as many fans think, especially given how fighters like Boots have managed similar jumps in training.

Ennis then went on to praise Terence Crawford’s intelligence and efficiency in the ring. “The thing about Terence, people don’t understand, he can box and he’s smart,” he said. “He doesn’t waste any punches and is really smart when it comes to the boxing game. If it was me training him, I’d have him frustrate Canelo. What I’d do with him, I’d hit him with some good combination shots, Canelo got to be set to throw punches. If Crawford boxes and moves, he doesn’t like anybody boxing and moving. That’s what I think Crawford is going to do.”

He added further detail to the game plan he would employ: “What I’d tell him to do, he’d box him, hit him with some good shots, set him up, as soon as he is ready to get set, tie him up, walk him to the centre. Keep doing that over and over and when you start doing that, they lose their cool. Then they open up for all kinds of shots.” Canelo’s two career defeats, to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol, both came against slick movers, and his recent frustration against William Scull only adds to the theory. So while Terence Crawford isn’t known to avoid engagement, his unbeaten record and 31 knockout wins show he can adapt and punish. With that said, what do you make of Bozy Ennis’ breakdown?