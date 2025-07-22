Mike Tyson Hit Hard by Memory of Malcolm-Jamal Warner After ‘Cosby Show’ Star’s Demise

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his iconic role as Theo Huxtable on the hit series The Cosby Show, has sadly passed away at the age of 54. Local authorities confirm Warner drowned at the weekend while on holiday in Costa Rica. The news struck a chord with heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, who took to social media earlier today to share a heartfelt farewell in Warner’s memory. How did this happen?

According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency, Malcolm-Jamal Warner was swept out to sea by a strong current while swimming at Playa Grande around 2:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday in Cocles, a town in the Limon province. Bystanders managed to pull him back to shore, where the Costa Rican Red Cross attempted to revive him. Tragically, their efforts were unsuccessful, and Warner was pronounced dead at the scene. What did Tyson say?

“Sad to hear about Malcolm-Jamal Warner,” Tyson wrote on X after Warner’s passing became public knowledge. “RIP to someone [who] has filled our homes with so much joy. Another reminder, tomorrow isn’t promised.” Warner rose to fame playing Theo Huxtable, the son of Bill Cosby, on the beloved sitcom The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 to 1992. His performance earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1986.

Interestingly, Warner was hand-picked by Bill Cosby for the breakout role on the final day of a nationwide audition. The Cosby Show, which portrayed a warm and relatable middle-class African-American family, went on to become the number one TV show in America for five consecutive seasons, from 1985 to 1990. After the show’s success, Warner continued his television career with several notable appearances, including a starring role alongside Eddie Griffin in the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie.

As if his iconic role weren’t enough, Warner also made memorable guest appearances on popular shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Sesame Street. In more recent years, he took on a dramatic turn as cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin in the medical series The Resident. Beyond television, Warner showcased his musical talents as well—winning a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Traditional R&B Performance alongside Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway for their rendition of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Jesus Children of America.’ His 2023 album Hiding In Plain View earned him yet another Grammy nomination, further cementing his versatility as an artist.

Regardless, it’s not just Mike Tyson who is mourning Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s unfortunate passing.

Earvin Johnson Jr. joins Mike Tyson in paying tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Basketball legend Magic Johnson once appeared in an AIDS awareness video directed by Warner. Upon learning about his death, Johnson claimed the news deeply saddened him and his wife. “We were both super fans of the hit Cosby Show and continued to follow his career on shows like Malcolm and Eddie and The Resident,” he added.

Johnson fondly recollected their encounters over the years, while appreciating the conversations they had. “Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life, and business. He will truly be missed,” he wrote. “Cookie and I are praying [for] his family and close friends during this difficult time.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 54, leaves behind a loving wife and daughter, as well as a lasting legacy on television—one that secured him a place in the hearts of thousands, if not millions, around the world. Do you have any final words for the actor?