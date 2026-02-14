Mike Tyson Issues Floyd Mayweather Fight Update Amid Ongoing Lawsuits

It doesn’t matter what Floyd Mayweather is going through. Mike Tyson isn’t willing to take it easy on the undefeated boxing legend. The pair were never exactly friends, but it was a bit of a surprise when an exhibition fight was announced between them. Although Tyson has claimed it would happen in March 2026 in Africa, there’s no confirmation about a specific location.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet, Tyson says the fight is still happening. While appearing in an interview with TMZ Sports, ‘Iron Mike’ shared a fresh update regarding the fight. “Yeah, it’s happening,” Tyson told TMZ Sports’ Mike Babcock on Friday, reiterating, “S—t, yeah, it’s happening!” In fact, the heavyweight legend is looking forward to sharing the ring with Mayweather.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You think I’d give that up?! I was minding my business! He challenged me,” Tyson added during the interview. Mike Tyson will turn 60 this June, but claims he has slimmed down and feels incredible physically. This will be Tyson’s first boxing match since he lost to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in November 2024 after gassing out following the first round.

Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, has been going through an especially turbulent time in his life. He was recently sued by a Miami-based jeweler, AJ Jewelry, for $1.4 million in unpaid bills for jewelry Mayweather took. ‘Money’ is being sued by another Miami-based jeweler, Leonard Sulaymanov, after the boxer failed to uphold their settlement agreement from a 2024 federal lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second lawsuit, Sulaymanov has filed a federal claim against Floyd Mayweather seeking $4 million. And that’s not all. The owners of a 4,629-square-foot duplex at the Baccarat Hotel and Residences in New York have also sued Mayweather for more than $300,000 in alleged unpaid rent.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago Ceremonial weigh-in ahead of Floyd Mayweather v John Gotti III in Mexico MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – AUGUST 23: Floyd Mayweather poses for photos during the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of his exhibition fight against John Gotti III , in Mexico City, Mexico on August 23, 2024. Mexico World. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxDanielxCardenasx

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Mayweather is scheduled to compete in an exhibition bout on June 27, 2026, against Greek kickboxing and boxing legend Mike Zambidis. The event is expected to take place at the OAKA Olympic Indoor Hall within the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens.

If the exhibition goes ahead, it could provide ‘Money’ Mayweather with a fresh source of income as legal claims continue to mount. Interestingly, he isn’t only defending himself in court—he has also initiated legal action of his own. Mayweather sued his former broadcaster, Showtime, seeking $340 million, which he claims was misappropriated from his fight earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as far as lawsuits are concerned, even Mike Tyson hasn’t stayed far behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tyson sued his ex-business partner before Floyd Mayweather filed his

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair have filed a lawsuit in federal court in Illinois against their former cannabis business partners. They are alleging widespread misconduct tied to products bearing their likenesses. The suit, filed alongside their companies Carma and LGNDS, seeks more than $50 million in damages. The suit includes 21 counts, such as securities fraud, money laundering, and self-dealing.

The defendants—former executives Chad Bronstein, Adam Wilks, Nicole Cosby, and shareholder James Case—deny the allegations. Wilks’s attorney said, “These claims are as credible as the people they come from—in short, the allegations are without substance.” He added, “We will fight these meritless allegations—both the facts and the law are squarely on our side.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An attorney for Bronstein and Cosby called the complaint “fiction dressed up as a lawsuit,” adding that his clients “won’t be bullied” and are prepared to defeat the case in court.

It looks like both Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are dealing with legal battles as they head toward the exhibition boxing match. While there’s still no official date for the bout, their court cases continue to unfold behind the scenes. For Mayweather in particular, the situation appears especially challenging. Are you looking forward to seeing them step into the ring?