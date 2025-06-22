Mike Tyson Makes a Big Announcement for Tuesday

Mike Tyson has made countless appearances in the ring, but he just made an announcement for Tuesday that will mark a first for the 58-year-old in financial media. Tyson is coming off a mega boxing match against YouTube star Jake Paul, where he reportedly pocketed a cool $20 million. However, now, he plans to empower his fans to make better financial decisions.

According to a tweet from Mike Tyson, he will appear in the Season 3 finale of Crush Capital Inc.’s innovative interactive investing series ‘Going Public,’ broadcasting live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 2:00 PM PT. The finale will be livestreamed globally via X through Tyson’s handle (@MikeTyson) and @Live, offering viewers a unique opportunity to invest in featured companies in real time.

“I’m going face-to-face with the founders of @GoingPublic. Join me for the epic livestream finale Tues, June 24th, 2PM PT only on 𝕏,” Tyson announced on X. His participation is expected to attract a massive international audience. According to PR Newswire, ‘Going Public’ has already amassed over 105 million views on X across its first four episodes, ranking among the highest-engaging series ever licensed by X Originals.

“We’re excited to have Mike Tyson lead the epic live finale of Going Public,” said Head of Original Content at X, Mitchell Smith. “This innovative series is redefining investment access and has been an essential part of our programming push for X’s enthusiastic business and finance audience.” Interestingly, the finale will feature three dynamic companies that specialize across consumer products, golf real estate, and technology, as their investment offerings.

Tyson and other celebrity talent are said to interact with the founders, while investing in the companies will be made seamless through the ‘Click-to-Invest’ feature, allowing purchasing shares in under a minute. Among the founders, popular streamer Ninja is set to make an appearance alongside Silicon Valley venture capitalists, mentoring the founders.

“Mike Tyson is a global phenomenon, and his star power joining our Season 3 finale takes this event to another level,” said Todd Goldberg, Co-Creator & Executive Producer of ‘Going Public.’ “With Mike Tyson leading the finale, we’re making history on X, empowering potentially millions of people to invest in real-time during this iconic event.”

While Tyson clearly doesn’t have a background in finance, he did make his way back from financial ruin to around $30 million in net worth today.

How did Mike Tyson fight off bankruptcy?

Mike Tyson’s journey from bankruptcy to financial recovery is a tale of resilience, reinvention, and smart business moves. After filing for bankruptcy in 2003—despite once amassing over $400 million—Iron Mike admitted to being totally destitute. Lavish spending on luxury items, a massive entourage, and a toxic financial relationship with promoter Don King had drained his fortune.

via Imago

But Tyson turned things around in the 2010s through a mix of media appearances, paid event gigs, and exhibition bouts. His role in ‘The Hangover’ helped revitalize his public image, while his Las Vegas event appearances allegedly earned him up to $37,500 an hour. He launched the popular podcast, ‘Hotboxin with Mike Tyson’, and created a cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, in 2021.

A $10 million payday from his 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. and $20 million from his 2024 fight with Jake Paul further boosted his wealth. Through reinvention and wiser choices, Mike Tyson rebuilt his financial legacy from the ground up.

That said, with Mike Tyson joining hands with ‘Going Public’, it appears he wishes to help his fans make wiser investment decisions in their life. It’s also important to note that investments can involve certain risks and should be made after much consideration. Would you be tuning in?