Mike Tyson Makes a Personal Announcement on Saturday

What do you get when you fall in love? That timeless question was best answered by a singer who became the signature voice for composer Burt Bacharach and the sound of romance for an entire generation. With six Grammy Awards, over fifty Billboard-charting hits, and twelve Top Ten singles between 1962 and 1998, Dionne Warwick stands among the most successful pop vocalists of all time. Her classics, like “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” perfectly captured the essence of the 1960s. Ranked #74 on Billboard’s Hot 100 “Greatest Artists of All Time,” Dionne Warwick defied expectations, enduring in an industry where longevity is rare. And now, Mike Tyson is fired up about what Dionne Warwick is about to do next.

Just a few hours ago, Mike Tyson took to Instagram with a personal message. “Hey everybody this is Mike Tyson here. June 27th. Dionne Warwick at Apollo theatre. 60 years of performance. Can’t miss out. Be there. I’ll see you,” he said. He also captioned the post, “Be a part of a legendary evening with the one only @therealdionnew live at the Apollo June 27th. I’m going to be there so you better be there too! I promise you it’s going to be a good time at Don’t Make Me Over tour. Get your tickets now.”

Dionne Warwick, a trailblazer who shaped generations through her timeless music, is set to celebrate Black Music Month with a special performance at the Apollo Theater on June 27. Joining her on stage for their debut performance at the Apollo will be her two sons, Damon and David Elliott, singing alongside her. Doors open at 6:30 PM for an evening that will feature a live show with her band, where she’ll perform a selection of her most iconic hits, the very songs that helped define her legendary status. Adding to the buzz is Mike Tyson’s excitement for the event. Like many fans, the 58-year-old has long admired her music, and the two even shared a frame decades ago during the ABC TV special Sammy Davis Jr.’s 60th Anniversary Celebration at the Shrine Auditorium on November 13, 1989.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) Expand Post

AD

In case you missed it, Dionne Warwick once gave herself just five years to “do the whole music thing” when she first started out. “Those five years went by so fast,” she recently told Mosaic. “And here I am, now, 64 years later, and it’s like, oh, you’re still doing it.” Warwick began her career singing with her family group, the Drinkard Singers, and made her television debut in 1962 on TV Gospel Time. That same year, while providing backup vocals for The Drifters, she crossed paths with Brill Building composer Burt Bacharach. Enchanted by her voice, he hired her to record demos with his songwriting partner Hal David. One of those demos, “It’s Love That Really Counts,” caught the ear of Scepter Records executive Florence Greenberg, who famously said, “Forget the song—get the girl!”

Now, the East Orange native continues to captivate audiences with her new multimedia show, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, scheduled for later this month. Tickets for the event are currently available. During her recent interview with Mosaic, Warwick also shared candid thoughts on today’s music landscape, reflecting on how the industry has evolved while remaining grounded in the legacy she helped build.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dionne Warwick knows how to stay in step with the times

Mosaic recently sat down with 84-year-old music icon Dionne Warwick to reflect on her groundbreaking career, the current cultural landscape, and what lies ahead. When asked whether she realized, during her early years, just how much she was breaking barriers as one of the first Black women to achieve mainstream success in pop music, Warwick replied plainly, “I had no idea whatsoever.”

via Imago Source: Instagram

The conversation shifted to how she feels seeing modern artists like Beyoncé and Lizzo cite her as an influence. Warwick responded with grace and perspective, saying, “I think it’s absolutely wonderful that they recognize that there was a shuttered and closed door that nobody could open until, for some reason, it opened for me, which made it possible for them to do what they’re doing today. I’m thrilled about their success. I think it is wonderful.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, when asked what excites her creatively today, Warwick lit up. “You know, I have big aspirations for what I’m doing now with the show, and I’m really having a great time doing it,” she shared. She also mentioned the incredible overseas response during a recently concluded 15-day tour, adding another milestone to her long and dynamic career.

As she looks ahead to her upcoming performance at the Apollo Theater, Warwick is optimistic about the reception. “I really believe it’s going to go over well,” she said. “Especially because so many people have had that “Oh, I thought…” kind of reaction – assumptions without real understanding. Now, they’re going to get the real deal. They’re going to hear it straight from the source – me.” At 84, Dionne Warwick remains as legendary and relevant as ever. So, are you planning to grab a ticket or two for what promises to be a truly unforgettable night?