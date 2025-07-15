Mike Tyson Makes Shakur Stevenson Own Up to His Mistake Despite William Zepeda Win

No matter how well Shakur Stevenson performs, the criticism never seems to fade, and this time, it’s Mike Tyson joining the conversation. The 28-year-old from Newark returned to the ring last Saturday to face William Zepeda, determined to shed the ‘runner’ label that’s clung to him after cautious performances against Edwin De Los Santos and Artem Harutyunyan. Although Stevenson previously scored a ninth-round knockout over Josh Padley, skeptics remained unconvinced.

In his matchup against Zepeda, Shakur Stevenson showcased a more aggressive approach while still displaying his signature technical precision. He skillfully countered Zepeda’s relentless offense with precise combinations and crisp hooks, though there were moments when he was pushed against the ropes. The bold strategy almost backfired in the third round when a clean right hand from Zepeda caught him off guard, prompting a quick step back. Despite the challenges, the undefeated boxer bounced back impressively and clinched a unanimous decision win. Despite securing the victory, Mike Tyson wasn’t impressed, and Stevenson himself admitted in a post-fight reflection that he recognized his shortcomings.

Taking to X, Shakur Stevenson responded to criticism with humility, writing, “Thank u Legend I appreciate u for that will go back to the drawing board and correct that mistake!! 🦾.” Instead of reacting defensively, the WBC world lightweight champion pledged to address his shortcomings. But what exactly did Mike Tyson say that prompted such a response?

“In my opinion, @ShakurStevenson looked the best he ever looked in his last fight,” Tyson posted on X. “Those masterful combinations and head movements. He’s still young and doing that and he looked superb. And everybody wants him to show people he can take a punch, but the art is hit and not get hit.” Tyson further praised Stevenson’s ring IQ and technical discipline, calling Zepeda the toughest opponent of his career, one he “beat with no problem.” He also emphasized that Stevenson’s cautious style is in fact true to the essence of boxing.

Still, Tyson pointed out one flaw: “In the middle of the ring, he was beautiful. I just don’t like when he gets on the ropes for too long.” That small but significant critique has seemingly struck a chord with Stevenson. And now, Shakur Stevenson has decided to take Mike Tyson’s advice to heart and return to his original boxing approach.

Shakur Stevenson plans return to defensive roots

After his fan-friendly performance against William Zepeda, Shakur Stevenson admitted the tradeoff wasn’t worth it. The 28-year-old, who has typically avoided serious damage in previous fights, took far more punishment this time around. So when asked if he planned to stick with the aggressive style, Stevenson didn’t hesitate: “Hell, no.”

“I wanna put on performances, but I also kinda took more punishment than usual… So, nah, I don’t plan on getting hit no more,” he said. While fans may have enjoyed seeing a more offensive Stevenson, the fighter himself felt he strayed from his true identity. “It was sometimes he would get stuff through… I’mma make sure I get on top of it,” he added. Stevenson also addressed his tendency to fight off the ropes, acknowledging his comfort there, even if mentors like Andre Ward and Terence Crawford have warned him against it.

Boxing insiders on Reddit point out that Stevenson, despite his hands-off punch output is underrated for his power. /r/Boxing recently quoted Oscar Valdez: “He carries a punch, but he doesn’t try to land that strong punch… he does just enough to win.” Many fans are discussing whether his tendency to prioritize safety over power limits his appeal and effectiveness

Ultimately, Shakur Stevenson proved what he needed to: if he wanted to fight aggressively, he could. But deep down, that’s not who he is. While a return to his more cautious, defensive style may not thrill every fan, Stevenson understands what works best for him, and he’s committed to sticking with it. That said, what did you think of the fight? And do you think he’ll be able to stick to that approach if he faces Gervonta Davis next?