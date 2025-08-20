Mike Tyson Praises Hosts’ Hospitality After Being Flown to Libya for “Historic” Boxing Night

There’s no bigger star in boxing than Mike Tyson, and Libya seems to know that all too well. On August 8, the country played host to a boxing event at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, held under the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) KO to Drugs program. The initiative was designed to promote boxing, inclusion, and social development in the region—and the occasion marked a significant moment in Libyan history.

The thing is, the sport was banned in the country from 1979 to 2011 under Muammar Gaddafi. He banned boxing as part of his broader cultural and ideological policies. The ban stemmed from his view that boxing was a violent, ‘barbaric’ sport incompatible with his vision of a disciplined, revolutionary society under his Third Universal Theory, outlined in his Green Book. Regardless, as the country revived the sport, they flew in Tyson as a special guest.

Days after the event concluded, Mike Tyson—who had previously promised to attend—hopped on Instagram to praise the country’s hospitality. “Another historic night of boxing in Benghazi, Libya,” Tyson wrote in the caption of a post featuring a video montage of his arrival in the country and later Martyrs of Benina Stadium for the event. “Special thanks to our hosts for the kind hospitality & looking forward to our next visit to keep growing boxing in Libya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

Tyson’s visit to Libya carried weight beyond the revival of boxing, as the U.S. Department of State currently maintains a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for the country. Reissued on July 16, 2025, the warning highlights severe risks such as crime, terrorism, unexploded landmines, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict. The New Zealand government has issued a similar caution, listing Libya among 23 countries its citizens are strongly advised to avoid.

Despite that, Jerome Pampellone, a resident of Auckland, New Zealand, featured in the co-main event of the night against Albert Ramírez. Although he ended up losing the fight via 7th-round technical knockout, he seemed enthusiastic about Tyson’s arrival at the event.

Pampellone wanted to take a picture with Mike Tyson

Speaking to The New Zealand Herald, Pampellone said, “We’ve been told that he is here, so hopefully we can get a photo with [Tyson], but it’s quite surreal.” Not many fighters get the opportunity to fight in front of their childhood idol, but the 29-year-old Pampellone did, and he wasn’t willing to miss out on the opportunity.

“It’s awesome if we get to see him,” he added. “It’s a big event they’re doing over here, in a big stadium, so I’m just going to take it with both hands and get that win.” Pampellone even spoke about his experience in Libya, suggesting he did get odd looks from the locals since he is a foreigner, but when “you talk to them, they’re nice to us, and I’ve really enjoyed my stay here.”

Other fights on the card included Argentina’s Mirco Cuello vs. Mexico’s Sergio Ríos Jiménez, which Cuello won via knockout. Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca upset France’s Sofiane Oumiha, and Argentina’s Josué Agüero defeated Mexico’s Diego Ortiz Alemán on points.

It seems that both the fighters and Mike Tyson enjoyed their time in Libya despite the restrictions placed on the country. The bigger question, however, is whether Libya can truly make a lasting impact on the world of boxing. What do you think?