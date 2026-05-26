Mike Tyson Recalls Wild Story of Catching Ex-Wife With Top Hollywood Star: “He’s a Beautiful Brother”

One would hardly expect anyone to dare make a move on Mike Tyson’s girl. Yet one man reportedly did—Brad Pitt. During a recent live podcast at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, Tyson revisited the infamous incident after Theo Von asked him whether the story was actually true. And Tyson wove a story that appeared to reveal the truth of the matter.

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“Oh, that’s an interesting story,” Tyson said. “ He didn’t steal her from me. But [my wife and I were] going through a divorce. We might get back, but we were still f—king right? We always f—king every night. We were still f—king then we [were] fighting in the paper. Then we f—king like… But one day, I went over to her house [to] the f—k her, but she wasn’t home.

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“And then [she was] driving up the road with the BMW that I bought her. And I thought it was one of her friends from ‘Head of the Class,’ but it wasn’t one of her friends. It was some n—a, Brad Pitt, trying to get some head…”

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The story itself is far from new, though over the years it has often been exaggerated online. Some versions even claimed that Mike Tyson caught Brad Pitt and Robin Givens together in bed. Givens, Tyson’s former wife, later addressed the rumors, confirming that Tyson had seen the two together in a car.

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But she dismissed the more sensational claims that spread across social media and internet forums. Other accounts of the incident suggest Tyson recalled Pitt appearing visibly shaken after being spotted with Givens. Tyson and Givens, who married on February 7, 1988, were already in the midst of a turbulent separation at the time, before officially ending their marriage on Valentine’s Day in 1989.

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Despite the controversy that surrounded the episode for years, Tyson now appears to look back on it without lingering resentment.

“He’s a beautiful brother,” Tyson told Von. “… He wasn’t Brad Pitt yet, I didn’t know who the f—k he was… And she was driving him; he didn’t even have a car.”

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Tyson eventually moved on from the relationship and would go on to marry Monica Turner.

How did Mike Tyson meet the love of his life?

After his divorce from Givens, he spent three years in prison from 1992 to 1995. A couple of years after his release, he married Monica Turner. The couple stayed married for six years and shared two children, Ramsey Tyson and Amir Tyson.

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The couple eventually separated in 2003, when Turner accused Tyson of infidelity. Before this, Tyson met Lakiha ‘Kiki’ Spicer in 2000 at a boxing event. 18 at the time, Spicer met Tyson through her father and Tyson’s then-promoter, Don King.

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According to reports, they had an on-and-off relationship before they eventually tied the knot in 2009. The couple is still together and shares two children, Milan and Moro.

At the end of the day, Mike Tyson does not appear to hold any lasting grudge against Brad Pitt. And Tyson himself has never claimed to have lived a spotless life. What do you make of the incident?