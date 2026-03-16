Mike Tyson Receives $100K Donation in Public for His Amateur Boxing Events Organization

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson might have retired from boxing, but he isn’t done with the sport. On Saturday night at the SAHARA Theatre in the SAHARA Las Vegas hotel & casino, ‘Iron’ Mike hosted his inaugural Mike Tyson Invitational amateur boxing event. While one may expect to spend money on hosting such events, Tyson’s organization earned $100,000.

“Our owner, Alex Meruelo, closed out the @miketysoninvitational by presenting @miketyson with a $100,000 donation toward the event’s continued success! ✨,” wrote SAHARA Las Vegas, the event venue’s Instagram page, while sharing a clip of Alex Meruelo presenting a check to Tyson for his amateur boxing event.

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“I wanna give a gift, a donation, to the foundation that he created for this event, not only today,” Meruelo said in the video. “But also for future events, because I am so inspired by … the dedication of all of you guys, you really, really impacted me personally.”

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The event itself ran from March 12 to 14 and featured 26 fights, with 52 amateur fighters from across the U.S. However, on Saturday, the event featured ‘invite-only’ boxers, and it was streamed live on DAZN. Amateur fighters didn’t just receive a stage to showcase their talent, but also received a belt after winning.

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According to the Mike Tyson Invitational’s website, 100% of all donations go directly toward funding the event, supporting youth boxing programs, and advancing initiatives aimed at restoring American boxing. Supporters can contribute any amount they wish through a monthly donation or make a one-time contribution.

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According to Vegas Sports Today, Tyson poured six figures of his own money to jump-start the event. Reportedly, the fighters stayed in the SAHARA Las Vegas hotel, where meals were provided for them and their trainers. They also received access to dedicated training rooms. And more importantly, the event didn’t mandate any entry fees or pay-to-play structure.

Mike Tyson is also working on hosting another event this year, with plans for three or four next year. And helping him in doing all this is former Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza.

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Stephen Espinoza shares insights about the Mike Tyson Invitational

After Showtime exited boxing at the end of 2023, executive Stephen Espinoza suddenly found himself without a job. He was also recently named in a lawsuit filed by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. against Showtime, in which Mayweather alleges he was cheated out of millions. Despite the legal dispute, Espinoza appears to have rebounded quickly, now working with Mike Tyson to help build the upcoming event.

“These fights were matched like a pro fight… two fighters of roughly the same size, skill, and experience to make a good fight,” Espinoza said. “Mike is coming out of pocket well into six figures because he wants to elevate the sport of boxing and help support these kids. There are no entry fees. Basically, all the kid needs to do is travel out here. There’s no draw. It’s not a tournament.”

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Later this year, Mike Tyson is expected to face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing event. It’s supposed to unfold on April 25, 2026, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It appears Mike Tyson is investing his time and money into the development of boxing and the fighters within it. His efforts even managed to attract $100,000 in donations from the venue. But what did you make of the event?