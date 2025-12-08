Mike Tyson Reveals Floyd Mayweather Exhibition Venue and Tentative Timeline

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are two of the biggest names in boxing history—icons with legendary careers, unforgettable highlights, and achievements few can match. To top it off, they also have a long-running feud. So, when an exhibition bout between the two was announced earlier this year for spring 2026, it instantly dominated global headlines. The only problem? No one knew exactly when or where it would take place.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That changed recently. Earlier this month, Mike Tyson surprised fans when he was spotted in Belfast, Ireland, visiting his close friend Kevin McKinney and his family. But his trip had another purpose. Tyson also took part in ‘An Experience with Mike Tyson,’ a special event held in Dublin on December 2 and 4. There, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ finally revealed new details about his upcoming clash with Floyd Mayweather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather is heading to the Mother Continent

In a clip acquired by O’CombatSports on TikTok from the event, the host asked ‘Iron’ Mike who he is fighting next. Tyson didn’t hesitate, revealing that Floyd Mayweather is indeed his next target. He went even further, confirming the exact date and location of the matchup. “Floyd Mayweather… It’s gonna be in March, and it’s gonna be in Africa,” Tyson told the host.

It’s worth noting that Tyson’s last appearance in the ring was a professional bout against Jake Paul in November last year. Then 58, Tyson faded after the opening round, allowing Paul to secure a unanimous decision win. Prior to the fight, Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up that raised serious health concerns and forced the bout’s postponement from July to November.

After the match, Tyson even claimed he couldn’t remember anything from the fight, which only intensified fan worries. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather, now 48, has remained active through a string of exhibitions long after retiring from professional boxing in 2017 following his crossover mega-fight with Conor McGregor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the win over McGregor, Mayweather has shared the ring with the likes of Logan Paul, Deji, John Gotti III, and several others. Despite Tyson’s health concerns, let’s say the exhibition happens, but there won’t be a winner. Despite that, Conor McGregor has a clear prediction in mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Conor McGregor claims Tyson is aging in reverse after meeting in Dublin

Conor McGregor believes Mike Tyson is aging in reverse after spending several days with the boxing legend in Dublin this past week. The former two-weight UFC champion hosted Tyson in the Irish capital, where the pair caught up and discussed everything from fighting to life. And according to McGregor, Tyson looks dramatically younger than the last time they met.

“I’m excited for it,” McGregor said of Tyson’s proposed 2026 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. “Because you know what? Mike looks amazing. It’s been seven years since he was last here… That was seven years ago, and he looks even seven years younger than then, you get me?”

ADVERTISEMENT

McGregor insisted there’s no way Tyson loses if the fight goes ahead, adding that the former heavyweight king is “well up for it.” After dinner together at McGregor’s pub, The Black Forge Inn, the Irish star said Tyson seemed confident the bout was happening—and looked sharper than ever.

It appears that, despite losing to Floyd Mayweather himself, Conor McGregor doesn’t think that Mike Tyson would also fall short against the undefeated legend. Still, his opinion doesn’t change the underlying reality. There won’t be an official winner, and the bout is shaping up to be nothing more than a high-profile money grab. But what do you make of the fight?