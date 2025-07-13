Mike Tyson’s Daughter Marks Dad’s Shaquille O’Neal Link-Up With Surprising Remark

Back in December 2023, when Shaquille O’Neal launched The Big Podcast with Shaq alongside Adam Lefkoe, fans knew it would be a blast. Since then, every week, the NBA legend has graced YouTube with an episode featuring exciting guests. And this week, it was none other than former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Shaq frequently highlights him as a motivating force in his life, and the two share a strong personal connection. When he hit Las Vegas, he had to bring ‘The Baddest Man On His Planet’ onto his show. Over time, Tyson has established himself as a premier podcast guest, engaging audiences with his compelling and humorous life stories. Shaq stepped up for his podcast, showcasing his best effort and even giving a sneak peek of the session that prompted an affectionate message from his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A night to remember

Reportedly, on Saturday, Shaq recorded two back-to-back episodes of his series in front of a live crowd. Mike Tyson was the first guest at The Industrial Event Space, just off the Las Vegas Strip. The 58-year-old later shared a picture with the 4 times NBA champion on his Instagram, hyping up the episode.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) Expand Post

The caption read, “Did The Big Podcast with Shaq yesterday. Always a good time with my brother @shaq,” showing nothing but love to the host. The episode will drop on The Big Podcast’s YouTube channel pretty soon, and fans are waiting excitedly. And that goes for Mike Tyson’s youngest daughter, Milan Tyson, as well.

As soon as the Brooklyn native posted the picture, Milan commented, “This is so cute 🥰,” delighted by the collaboration. The upcoming episode gets more tempting when you realize that the former MVP invited die-hard boxing fans in front of Mike Tyson. As expected, it resulted in some heartfelt and hilarious moments, with fans even probing challenging questions to the boxing icon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tyson’s life mantra

According to Blast, the youngest heavyweight champion was absolutely hilarious during the shoot. He talked about boxing, pigeons, his second inning after retirement, aging, and even answered some of his fans’ questions. The highlight came when one of the hosts asked him about how he deals with public perception.

In a typical Mike Tyson fashion, he said, “I don’t give a f**k,” a declaration that Shaq echoed immediately. The NBA Hall of Famer believes that once you start getting affected by fans’ perception, it is over for you in this cut-throat world. The 59-year-old even talked about his life after retirement and how his cannabis business has been doing wonders financially.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s been remarkable to witness Mike Tyson’s post-retirement journey. Once a bold, fiery youth, he’s reinvented himself entirely. Except for his bizarre decision to fight Jake Paul, something that Shaq immediately mocked him for, all his decisions have consistently addressed global issues.

Let’s see if the legendary heavyweight stays focused on ads and interviews from here on out. At this stage in his career, that’s where he excels. Guiding and captivating the next generation with his thrilling, often astonishing tales. Are you ready for the next episode of The Big Podcast?