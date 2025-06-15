Mike Tyson’s Daughter Reveals a Rare Side of ‘The Baddest Man’ on Father’s Day

Mike Tyson has always held his children close, especially his daughters. The tragic loss of his youngest, Exodus Tyson, in 2009, left a permanent scar on his heart. Despite the unimaginable loss, Tyson has since turned over a new leaf. Today, he remains a doting father to his two daughters and four sons, whom he loves and supports unconditionally. Over the years, he’s remained private about his grief but never shy about expressing his love for his children. On this Father’s Day, that bond was once again on display when his 17-year-old daughter, Milan Tyson, shared a heartfelt message in honor of her father.

Just a few hours ago, Milan Tyson took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to her 58-year-old father. She posted several touching moments, starting with a video of Mike Tyson in what appeared to be a gym, holding a punching bag while someone trained on it. “Happy Papa’s Day to the best papa ever,” she wrote over the clip. In the next slide, Milan shared a cozy photo of Mike Tyson lying on a bed next to their pet dog, captioned sweetly, “I love you sm.” But her tribute didn’t stop there. She added a throwback photo of herself with her father from her childhood, calling him, “My GOAT fr fr.”

via Imago NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 2 : Mike Tyson and his daughter Milan Tyson attend Serena Williams last match on Arthur Ashe stadium during Day 5 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

As for Tyson’s eldest daughter, Mikey Lorna Tyson, there has been no public Father’s Day message shared, at least not at the time of writing this. The 35-year-old, who is the daughter of Mike Tyson and his former girlfriend Kimberly Scarborough, has maintained a relatively low profile online recently. However, it’s likely that she, too, spent some quality time with her father, given the special occasion. Their bond has been well-documented over the years, and there’s no doubt that the love and respect between them runs deep.

Last year, Mike Tyson proudly promoted his daughter Mikey’s single, celebrating her creative achievements on social media. Whether it’s through music or personal moments, Tyson’s deep affection for his children remains clear, something he continued to show even before his highly anticipated bout with Jake Paul last year.

Mike Tyson’s toughest critics? His own kids

In the lead-up to his November showdown last year, Brooklyn native Mike Tyson turned heads with a ferocious workout, but it was his post-session message to his kids that truly stole the spotlight. After wrapping up his routine, Tyson was interviewed by Sibley Scoles, who asked him about the role of family in supporting his decision to return to the ring. The former heavyweight champion graciously acknowledged the sacrifices his family had made and emphasized, “Well, family’s everything,” before adding with a chuckle that his kids have no idea what a big deal he actually is.

Tyson humorously remarked, “To my kids I’m nobody, but that night they’re gonna find out their father’s very special.” He went on to explain that the fight against Jake Paul would offer his children a rare glimpse into the magnitude of his legacy, something they’ve only heard stories about but never experienced firsthand. “I don’t wanna say they take me for granted, but they talk a lot of mess to me that nobody else would,” Tyson admitted, hinting at the playful but unfiltered relationship he shares with his kids.

However, the mood quickly softened when Scoles asked Mike Tyson to leave a direct message for his children. Without hesitation, the former youngest heavyweight champion looked into the camera and said, “I love you very much, I can’t wait to see you.” The camera then panned to his eldest son, Amir Tyson, sitting ringside and bursting into laughter, touched and entertained by his father’s sentiment. With that heartwarming moment, the boxing legend reminded everyone that behind the ferocity and fame, he’s always been a devoted father at heart. So, what are your plans for Father’s Day?