Mike Tyson’s Documentary Trailer Strikes an Emotional Chord With Fans

For as long as Mike Tyson can remember, he has had but one passion besides boxing – his love for pigeons. As a young boy in the tough Brownsville neighborhood, pigeons provided him comfort and purpose, serving as an escape from all the bullying and a chaotic environment. His first fight at age 10 occurred when a bully killed one of his pigeons, igniting his boxing journey. Without pigeons, boxing would have missed out on the “most dangerous man” in the sport.

Today, Mike Tyson is 59, and his days of violence are behind him, as he has transformed into a much calmer version of himself. Regardless of his arc in life, however, his love for pigeons has stayed. He continues to admire them and find solace and comfort in their presence, so much so that he recently made a big announcement regarding a documentary, which will encapsulate his relationship with the featured creatures.

Mike Tyson in the chicken coop

“You think you’re tough?” Tyson, in collaboration with Carolina Coops, wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “We’ll show you tough. ‘Rollin’ With Tyson’ premieres 9/5 at 11AM EST.” Alongside the announcement, he shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary, which featured pigeons performing midair tumbles – seemingly, a nod to the show’s name. Interestingly, not all pigeons display this behavior – it’s specific to a breed, the Birmingham Roller.

This tumbling is linked to a recessive gene that affects the bird’s brain and balance, causing it to perform backward somersaults and spins before regaining control. But the bigger question is, how did Tyson’s love for pigeons transform into a documentary? The answer came in a video posted by Carolina, a YouTube creator who specializes in custom-designed backyard chicken coops.

“When [Mike Tyson] needed a custom pigeon coop for his breeding program, he called Carolina Coops,” she explained in the trailer’s description. “We knew this project deserved more than just a build, so we created ‘Rollin’ With Tyson’—a 26-minute documentary about passion, craftsmanship, and an unforgettable collaboration.” Unsurprisingly, Tyson’s massive following on Instagram loved the reveal.

Fan left bamboozled by a pigeon’s mid-air somersault

You don’t often see birds performing circus acts in the air, so it didn’t take long for one fan to admire and wonder how that’s possible. The user asked Tyson, “Mike, how did you teach the birds to do that?” But the reality is, Tyson didn’t. The birds just can’t help themselves.

The next user felt those were the toughest birds in the sky. “Toughest birds in the sky,” the user commented, perhaps as a nod to why Tyson likes them.

Another user divulged their own connection with the Birmingham Roller. “My grandpa used to raise tumbler pigeons, they were pretty amazing to watch… Like their wings dislocated, they’d tumble for a few feet and fly again lol So many memories with my grandpa watching them tumble,” the user wrote. While Tyson loves all pigeon breeds, it’s undeniable that this breed stands out for its resilience.

Someone else seems to have fallen in love with the birds. “I love those birds🦆🔥,” the user commented. And that’s how Mike Tyson converted another into a birder.

Meanwhile, this user wanted to get in touch with Tyson. “Hi Mike, I would like to give you a pair of beautiful pigeons. How can I am from Iran? Please send me a message to send you their picture ??🙌❤️”. Quite tongue-in-cheek, but it’s unlikely that they’ll get a response for the boxing legend.

It appears Mike Tyson’s love for pigeons will be on full display once again. Let us know whether you are looking forward to Tyson’s documentary.