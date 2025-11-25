Mike Tyson’s Ex-Coach Sheds Light on Why David Benavidez Wasn’t Punished for Highly Debated Move Against Anthony Yarde

There are few in the boxing world as experienced as Teddy Atlas. Having trained the likes of Mike Tyson, Michael Moorer, Shannon Briggs, Tim Bradley, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Atlas has decades of knowledge about the sport and everything that happens within it. So, when the David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde fight started making headlines for a unique move during the fight, Atlas quickly came forward to clear the doubts. But the question is: What move?

Well, it’s not news that David Benavidez steamrolled Anthony Yarde in their fight last Saturday night by now. ‘The Mexican Monster’ dropped Yarde in the seventh round en route to a seventh-round knockout win, but what stole the show was what happened in the fourth round of the fight. Late in the fourth round, Benavidez held Yarde with his right while unloading 18 rapid left-hand punches to Yarde’s head. But is this even allowed?

Teddy Atlas reveals what happened

The 18 left-hand combo quickly started going viral on social media, raising questions about whether it’s even allowed in boxing. Atlas, the renowned trainer, saw this and was quickly reminded of the March 24, 1962, fight between Emile Griffith and Benny ‘Kid’ Paret. “1st thing [that] came to mind was Emile Griffith—Benny Paret at MSG. Thankfully, not those results,” Atlas wrote. Why is he thankful the result wasn’t the same? Well, the story is tragic.

Benny Paret had called Emile Griffith a homophobic slur at the weigh-in before their fight. After the fight began late in round 12, Griffith trapped Paret on the ropes and unleashed a brutal, unanswered 20+ punch flurry. Paret collapsed, fell into a coma, and died 10 days later at age 25—the first live televised boxing death. While this didn’t happen in the Benavidez fight, Atlas had theories why Benavidez was able to deliver so many punches and wasn’t penalized.

Atlas theorized that Yarde may have locked Benavidez’s right arm, which allowed Benavidez to land so many punches. “Most confusing here is [the] referee was in position to see hand behind head & didn’t step in. Perhaps [a] contributing factor was [that] Yarde may have had Benavidez’s arm locked. Either way, thankfully, no serious consequences,” Atlas concluded on X. Anyway, if the move was against the rules, Yarde would not have said what he said.

Anthony Yarde praises David Benavidez after loss

Anthony Yarde had nothing but respect for David Benavidez after suffering a seventh-round stoppage in his latest bid for a world light-heavyweight title. Facing the undefeated WBC champion at ANB Arena in Riyadh, the Hackney native admitted he was beaten by the better man on the night.

The 34-year-old acknowledged Benavidez’s class and intensity from the opening bell. “He’s a hell of a fighter,” Yarde told BBC Radio 5 Live. Despite believing he had early success, he admitted the momentum shifted once Benavidez found his rhythm. “I felt like it was competitive… I know how he comes with good pressure.”

A clean shot to the nose changed everything. “He has quick hands, caught me first, and hit me with a good shot on the nose,” Yarde said. Even after being struck while taking a knee, he pushed on. “I was dizzy after that, but I stuck in there. I’m a fighter.” Benavidez was deducted two points for hitting Yarde when he was on his knees.

Clearly, Anthony Yarde is content with the result that was read aloud on Saturday night. Yet Benavidez’s 18-punch combo was scary to say the least, as Teddy Atlas highlighted, it could have put Yarde in a hospital bed. What did you think of the combo?