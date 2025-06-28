Mike Tyson’s Family Pick Sides as Canelo-Crawford Feud Escalates

“Canelo is going to bring way more to my legacy; way more to my bank account.” For the past year, Terence Crawford relentlessly called out Canelo Alvarez, but to no avail. That was until His Excellency Turki Alalshikh decided to step in and ‘make Canelo an offer he couldn’t refuse.’ As a result, the epic clash is now a reality. On paper, the September 13 clash is an excellent fight between two pound-for-pound greats. However, when you dig a bit deeper, the problems start to present themselves.

Bud, who has never gone past 154lbs, is jumping up two weight divisions to fight the Mexican superstar, who will have to make no adjustments, thanks to a lack of rehydration clause in place. Just because of this discrepancy, the majority of the boxing world has hedged its bet toward Canelo. And despite Crawford constantly claiming it won’t play a part, it seems like it was a factor a few years ago.

A few days ago, @dantheboxingman posted a two-year-old interview of Terence Crawford with Ebro in the Morning. During the conversation, fresh off the victory against Errol Spence Jr., the Nebraskan acknowledged the massive weight gap between him and Canelo Alvarez. “Canelo fights at 168lbs. I don’t see us fighting,” he said. In a surprising turn, Crawford admitted, “I understand there’s weight classes for a reason. I think 154 lbs is my max given my age.” The two-division undisputed champion was accepting the same thing that he had been denying for the past few months.

While the interview is yesterday’s news now and since then, the Omaha native has successfully captured a 154lbs title. And this might have given him the confidence to challenge Canelo. However, that old clip was all the ammo that Amir J.Tyson, Mike Tyson‘s oldest son, needed to pass his prediction on this blockbuster clash. He shared the clip on his Instagram story, writing, “He said it not me lol. #caneloin7,” predicting that the Mexican will win via an early stoppage.

Quite a bold prediction indeed. Tyson Jr. believes that even the mighty Terence Crawford knows the reality that he can’t handle such a drastic weight change. However, recently, another family member of a world champion passed their verdict on the fight, offering a starkly different perspective from Tyson Jr.

Canelo Alvarez is in for a huge shock against Terence Crawford

Bill Haney, Devin Haney‘s father, was present at the official Canelo-Crawford presser in New York. True to his nature, Haney Sr. got into a shouting match before leaving the arena enraged. However, YSM Sports Media was able to catch up with him for a quick chat.

The interviewer asked him to predict the result of the fight, and Haney Sr. was not shy. “I bet 100,000,” he said, picking Terence Crawford as his winner. Bill Haney believes that the Nebraskan’s fearless nature makes him a fierce competitor. Furthermore, the size difference that everyone is raving about is not even that big.

“Crawford ain’t nothing to play with; he ain’t scared of nobody, and you ain’t too big for Crawford, so kill that narrative,” he added. The trainer declared the 37-year-old the best of this generation, asserting that Canelo Alvarez would be beaten into a “bloody pulp.”

That’s another daring call. Both Amir J. Tyson and Bill Haney have forecasted a knockout finish, but each backs a different victor. Should either prediction prove correct, it will be a huge seismic shift in boxing, altering the course of their career. But in the end, it will be a spectacle that everyone will remember.

How do you think this fight will go down? Let us know your thoughts down below.