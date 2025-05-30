Mike Tyson’s Fate Awaits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. After Latest Training Clip for Jake Paul Fight Goes Viral

“Chavez Jr went the distance with Canelo, right? In Canelo’s prime? And so imagine if Jake Paul knocks out Chavez Jr, then what?” Oscar De La Hoya posed that thought-provoking question ahead of Jake Paul’s upcoming clash with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., set for June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. With an 11-year age gap and a reach advantage in Jake Paul’s favor, many are eyeing this matchup closely. While experience often tips the scale in favor of veteran fighters, The Problem Child’s momentum seems to defy that in this case. Moreover, while the 28-year-old remains an active fighter since 2020, Chavez Jr., on the other hand, has faced a different trajectory.

Although he notched a win over former MMA fighter Uriah Hall last year, the bout came after a three-year absence from the ring. During that period, Chavez battled addiction issues and even entered a residential treatment program in Los Angeles after being arrested on felony gun possession charges. Given his inconsistent track record and personal struggles in recent years, many fans believe Chavez Jr. may not pose a serious threat. And those concerns only intensified after his latest training video surfaced.

Yesterday, Boxing Kingdom shared a training video of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on X. “Julio Cesar Chavez Jr hammering the heavy bag, one month out from his fight against Jake Paul,” the caption read. While his punches looked powerful, observers were quick to point out a lack of speed and urgency. Ultimately, the footage ignited a storm of reactions online.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the skepticism isn’t new. Last time out, despite once being the most feared heavyweight in the world, Mike Tyson fell short against Jake Paul. Interestingly, even Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s own father has tempered expectations. “I don’t make predictions anymore,” he admitted last week. “He hits hard and he can take a punch. [But] What he’s lacked is conditioning and volume.” For him, it’s not about endurance. It’s about striking first.

Roy Jones Jr. echoed those concerns, pointing to Chavez Jr.’s first career loss against Sergio Martinez as a turning point. “I think that fight might have taken a lot out of him,” Jones reflected. “So at that point I don’t think he ever was the same, but he was a good fighter at one time, and all good fighters have a chance to show up one night because somewhere down in him there is a good fighter.” Still, Jones didn’t hold back from offering a prediction. “I think Jake should probably take him out, mainly because Jake beat Anderson Silva. And Silva beat Chavez.”

With Jake Paul holding the size, age, activity, and momentum advantages, many fans are already writing off Chavez Jr.’s chances, especially after his recent training video. So what did they say?

Is Jake Paul headed for a walkover win?

Even before the first bell, one social media user summed up the general sentiment by bluntly posting, “Not watching this crap.” Then came one fan’s harsh but telling reaction. “This dude has never had a good fight, has never been a good fighter, puts his head in the danger zone every time, leans forward, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets rocked by Jake Paul.” Despite once holding the WBC middleweight title, critics argue that his lengthy 22-year professional career hasn’t translated into refined skill, at least not in the eyes of today’s boxing audience.

Another viewer expressed genuine concern after watching the video. “I think he’s in trouble, he doesn’t seem to be in great shape for one month out 🤷🏾‍♂️,” the user noted, unimpressed by Chavez Jr.’s slow and heavy punches on the bag. Still, it’s worth noting that judging a fighter based on one or two clips from a training session may not paint the full picture. In fact, just days ago, Julio César Chávez Sr. gave a very different review. Speaking to MVP, he shared, “I went to go watch Jr. train two times recently and he’s impressed me.” That endorsement carries weight, especially coming from a three-division world champion and boxing legend.

Anyway, another user sarcastically commented, “Not good , looks like me at the gym. He should look like a professional boxer.” Though self-deprecating, the message was clear: expectations are far from being met.

via Imago Puerto Rico: MVP Open Workouts SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO Jake El Gallo de Dorado Paul, is training in an open workouts for the public. March 2 Boxing Fight Coliseo De Puerto Rico. MVP Open Workouts, Distrito T- Mobile on February 28, 2024 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. SAN JUAN Puerto Rico Puerto Rico NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xEdgardoxMedinax Editorial use only sipausa_51620080

Meanwhile, Chavez Jr.’s critics didn’t stop at his current form. One fan went so far as to question the legitimacy of the upcoming bout itself. “He’s a washed-up ex fighter. This is a bought and paid for win, for the joker,” the user wrote, accusing Jake Paul of handpicking opponents to bolster his record rather than facing serious threats in the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan was even more direct with their prediction: “He’s getting KO’d.” If that really happens, it could mark a crushing blow to Chavez Jr.’s legacy. After going undefeated for nine years earlier in his career, losing to a YouTuber-turned-boxer could be a fall from grace that’s hard to recover from. For someone who once carried the weight of a legendary name, the stakes are undeniably high.

In a more tongue-in-cheek take, one user joked, “Give his dad some roids and booze and let him fight Paul instead. He would have a better chance.” The comment, though exaggerated, reflects a sentiment shared by many that the 62-year-old Chavez Sr. may still have more fight left in him than his son. Ironically, fans could actually see the elder Chavez back in the ring, as Roy Jones Jr. has expressed interest in facing him on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Elsewhere, one fan cleverly referenced the controversy surrounding Eddy Reynoso’s camp, writing, “He needs fast Eddie Renoso at this point.” The jab came after Reynoso’s fighter, Jaime Munguia, reportedly tested positive for PEDs following his May 3rd rematch win over Bruno Surace. The user implied that Chavez Jr. might only stand a chance if he were exposed to similar ‘methods,’ a sarcastic dig at the fight’s credibility.

In the end, if Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. wants to silence his critics, he’ll need the hunger to win. Meanwhile, if he does manage to push Jake Paul to his limits, it could only serve to fuel Paul’s ambitions further, possibly bringing him closer to the world title he’s been eyeing. So, will Chavez Jr. flip the script at the last minute? Or is Jake Paul destined to cruise past yet another name on his resume?