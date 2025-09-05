Mike Tyson’s Grudge Against Floyd Mayweather Resurfaces as Roy Jones Jr. Ignored in Special Exhibition

“He’s very delusional… He’s a little scared man, he’s a very small, scared man,” Mike Tyson erupted during an interview with UCN back in April 2015. The outburst came after Floyd Mayweather boldly claimed he was greater than the legendary Muhammad Ali, whom Tyson has always looked up to. Ever since, it has been no secret that the two icons – despite competing in vastly different weight classes – have shared a rocky relationship.

Fast forward to today, and the tension is being reignited. A special exhibition bout between ‘Iron’ Mike and ‘Money’ Mayweather has officially been announced for 2026. While the event is being organized by CSI Sports/Fight Sports, the venue and exact date remain under wraps. Meanwhile, boxing YouTuber ‘ShowBizz the Adult’ has pulled another legend, Roy Jones Jr., into the conversation, offering a fresh perspective on the Tyson–Mayweather showdown.

Why is Floyd Mayweather fighting Mike Tyson?

“If you guys thought Mike Tyson was pulling punches against Jake Paul and that wasn’t real, well, he ain’t going to pull no punches against Floyd,” ShowBizz said, reflecting on the surprising announcement. “That dude has shown that he hates [Mayweather]. Remember his faint punch at Floyd…,” he added, referencing a 2001 event when the duo was on stage. “Iron Mike Tyson threw, he got b—s of iron.”

Regardless, he then turned to Roy Jones Jr., who fought Tyson in an exhibition fight in 2020. “Matter of fact, that’s probably why Floyd didn’t accept the Roy Jones Jr. fight,” ShowBizz said in his YouTube video. “He was already negotiating with Mike. After this, Floyd and Roy probably mix up. Anything can happen. This is a world where anything can happen.” Interestingly, Tyson expressed shock that Mayweather wanted to fight him in a recent statement.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes,” Mike Tyson said. However, this begs the question: Was Roy Jones Jr. expected to fight Floyd Mayweather? Absolutely!

Roy Jones Jr. wanted to fight Mayweather

Earlier this year, Roy Jones Jr. claimed in a podcast that Sugar Ray Leonard would have beaten Floyd Mayweather in a prime vs. prime fight. “People always say, ‘Floyd would have beat Sugar’. No, baby, Floyd is not nearly as mean as Sugar was…,” Jones Jr. said. This offended Mayweather, who quickly retaliated in his own way.

Mayweather shared clips of himself watching Jones Jr. getting knocked out in various fights, starting a heated back-and-forth between the boxing legends. Jones Jr. eventually challenged Mayweather to a fight. “There ain’t gonna be no exhibition,” Jones Jr. told Seconds Out. “We both fight for real. What are we gonna play for? We need to make it real.”

It seems ShowBizz the Adult has come forward with an interesting theory. However, no one can say for sure whether that’s truly the case. What do you think—did Floyd Mayweather sidestep Roy Jones Jr. in order to line up a fight with Mike Tyson?