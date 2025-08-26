Mike Tyson’s Son Fact Checks $200M Purse Reports for Gervonta Davis’ Exhibition With Jake Paul

Who knew that fighting an influencer could be the golden ticket? Well—Jake Paul did! The YouTuber-turned-pugilist first pulled off the unthinkable by dragging legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson back into the ring after almost two decades away from professional boxing. The clash went down last November, shattered viewership records thanks to streaming giant Netflix, and filled both fighters’ bank accounts to the brim.

Mike Tyson pocketed a jaw-dropping $20 million, but it was Jake Paul who walked away laughing all the way to the bank with a reported $40 million. Not bad for ‘The Problem Child.’ And the money train isn’t slowing down. This November 14, it’s ‘El Gallo’ stepping up to face WBA lightweight champ Gervonta Davis at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta—yes, once again live on Netflix. With hype this big, both fighters are set to cash out heavy. And if social media whispers are true, we may already have a peek at Davis’ purse for the fight.

“[Gervonta Davis] will reportedly be guaranteed $150M-$200M for his upcoming fight with [Jake Paul],” GRM Daily reported on Instagram. The Baltimore native is no stranger to high-profile boxing matches—or to massive fight purses. He reportedly earned over $40 million for his blockbuster bout with rival Ryan Garcia, around $10 million for his clash with Frank Martin, and $10 – $20 million in his most recent fight against Lamont Roach Jr. Still, if the rumors prove true, the Paul exhibition would mark the biggest payday of Davis’ career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRM Daily (@grmdaily) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Not everyone is convinced, though. Mike Tyson’s son, Amir J. Tyson, quickly shut down the idea of Davis earning $200 million. Reacting to GRM Daily’s post on his Instagram story, he mocked those who believed it, writing, “Yalll believe anything smfh lol.” Considering the fight is only an exhibition—no winners, no official records—it’s hard to imagine such a staggering purse. Still, Davis is clearly walking away with a major payday, even if experts remain unimpressed with the matchup itself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Amir Khan shares his take on Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul

Former world champion Amir Khan has chimed in with his two cents about the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul exhibition fight, and he’s not happy. The fight has raised eyebrows thanks to the weight disparity between the two boxers. So, Khan didn’t hold back his criticism, labeling the contest unfair.

via Imago June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS 30-0-28 of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN 18-1-12 of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_211 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“It’s a really bad mismatch, and whoever the promoter who has agreed for Gervonta to fight, and the promoter for Jake Paul to fight this little man, it’s wrong man. It’s wrong, it’s like torture. Going in there and hurting someone is just not fair on Davis,” he said. Khan also questioned Davis’ intentions, suggesting money might be the motive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Maybe Davis just wants to cash up and walk away from the sport. I think they’re making boxing a joke, really.”

From the looks of things, Gervonta Davis is indeed after a big payday from the fight. However, it’s highly unlikely that the Baltimore native will make $200 million from the bout. What do you think? Is there a possibility that this number is real?