Mike Tyson’s Son Issues Desperate Appeal For Manny Pacquiao In Honest Confession With Conor Benn

Long after his farewell to the professional ring in 2021, Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino legend, is stirring fresh excitement with a high-stakes return. Now 46 years old, he’s set to face the WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 19. This bout marks his first pro-meet since August 2021, when he lost to Yordenis Ugas—an outcome that sparked concern about his readiness for prime contenders.

In the ever-buzzing corridors of Istanbul, where the IBA event recently brought together some of the sport’s most electric names, the conversation took an emotional turn. Captured on video by renowned boxing reporter Elie Seckbach of ESNews, a casual chat quickly turned into a heartfelt moment featuring two surprising voices—British welterweight Conor Benn and Amir Tyson, the oldest son of Mike Tyson. With Seckbach acting as the thread weaving it all together, the talk turned to Pacquiao’s upcoming clash with the 30-year-old welterweight champion.

Elie began the exchange by asking Benn, “Manny Pacquiao or Mario Barrios?” Benn answered without hesitation: “Obviously, I’d love to see Pacquiao get a W. I hope so.” Then, turning to Amir, Elie asked, “You say Pacquiao too?” The younger Tyson responded with deep honesty, glancing toward Benn as he said it: “I mean, I want Pacquiao to win. I don’t think he is.” Even so, Benn injected optimism with: “I think he can, though.”

That led Elie, who’s been with the Filipino icon through preparation, to reassure: “No, he can. He’s looking amazing. I’m with him every day—he looks amazing. He looks better now than before.” Benn echoed that hopeful tone: “Yeah, I’m hoping he can…” Then Amir’s words cut through with nostalgia and realism: “He was my guy growing up. I love Pacquiao. That was my man. I don’t wanna see him lose to a guy that’s in his prime.” When Elie said, “He’s not gonna lose…” Tyson’s earnest reply was: “That’s what I hope.” Benn added a final, heartfelt line: “Fingers crossed he gets the W.”

But when a legend picks his next opponent, it’s usually taken as a compliment—but for Mario Barrios, Manny Pacquiao’s choice leaves him more puzzled than honored.

Mario Barrios unclear on Manny Pacquiao’s intentions

A month out from what may be the most dramatic comeback of the year, Mario Barrios is feeling far from flattered. The reigning WBC welterweight titleholder finds himself in the biggest spotlight of his career, opposite none other than boxing’s only eight-division world champion, arguably one of the greatest boxers to ever lace up gloves. And yet, instead of basking in the moment, Barrios admits the matchup has left a strange taste. “It’s a great honor, but I don’t know if it’s out of respect or contempt that he chose me,” the 30-year-old told reporters, his words echoing both admiration and subtle resentment.

Initially, Barrios says he was thrilled to learn he’d be sharing the ring with such a revered figure. But that excitement quickly turned to curiosity. He expressed that he felt puzzled by Pacquiao picking him—was it because PacMan recognized his talent, or if it was more like a strategic choice, a legend cherry-picking a winnable fight? “At first, I felt excitement announcing the fight. But then I started questioning: was I chosen for who I am—or for what I represent?” Pacquiao, returning at age 46 after a four-year retirement, was controversially fast-tracked into the WBC’s top five rankings, sparking accusations of favoritism. Barrios suspects this bout may have been planned from the beginning.

Despite the unease, the Texan remains respectful. He’s not taking Pacquiao’s accomplishments lightly—but he’s also not taking the fight gently. “We will see bad intentions when the bell rings,” he promised. Barrios, taller and longer, made it clear he intends to use every physical advantage he has, and he didn’t sugarcoat his mindset: “If I see that I have it, it’s kill or be killed.”