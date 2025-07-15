Mike Tyson’s Son Just Made Edgar Berlanga’s Day Even Worse After Sheeraz Loss

Brooklyn’s Edgar Berlanga had a rough Saturday night after Hamzah Sheeraz dismantled him in the ring, scoring a fifth-round knockout after dropping him twice in the fourth. But just when things couldn’t get any worse, they did—Amir J. Tyson, son of boxing legend Mike Tyson, has now joined the growing chorus celebrating Berlanga’s fall from grace. But the question is—what caused this situation? What turned most people against the super middleweight star?

‘The Chosen One’ has always been a loudmouth trash talker who talks a big game. Ahead of his fight against Sheeraz, he claimed, “I will f**k you up and Andy Lee [Sheeraz’s trainer] the same night. We gonna put you on a f**king pack. He coming over here… I am a superstar, bro.” And that was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to his trash talk, but the 28-year-old couldn’t back up his trash talk when the bright lights lit up the canvas on Saturday. This has resulted in Tyson’s son celebrating Berlanga’s loss.

Sharing a montage of Berlanga’s trash talk before the fight, and the beatdown he received during the fight on his Instagram story, Amir captioned the post, “lol glad his lame a** got dropped.” However, it’s not just Amir who is celebrating the loss—even Oscar De La Hoya couldn’t hold back his excitement after Berlanga was thoroughly embarrassed. “Sheeraz, congratulations. Bumlanga, oh my god, you got knocked out! Something Canelo Alveroids couldn’t do,” Oscar said mockingly in a video shared on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credit – Instagram

AD

Notably, Berlanga had thrown lingerie, cash, and even a wig at Oscar during a presser before the fight. Amid all this, Berlanga seems to have been humbled by the loss, as he shared a message with his followers on social media post-fight. “Last night didn’t unfold the way we trained for, prepared for, or envisioned,” Berlanga’s lengthy message on Instagram read. Suggesting he and his team take “accountability, and with that, we also take the lessons,” Berlanga congratulated Sheeraz for the win, and added, “We remain humble no matter what.”

In the meantime, Hamzah Sheeraz has reflected on the fight himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hamzah Sheeraz claims he broke Edgar Berlanga

Unlike Berlanga, Sheeraz had remained calm and composed throughout the buildup of the fight. Coming off a disappointing performance against Carlos Adames earlier this year, which ended in a split decision draw, the Brit was determined to redeem himself. So, after the fight, he reflected on the bout, revealing what went through his mind after dropping Berlanga.

via Imago Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois – IBF Heavyweight Title Fight – Wembley Stadium Hamzah Sheeraz celebrates victory against Tyler Denny not pictured following the EBU European Middle weight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 21, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xBradleyxCollyerx 77542704

“He was hurt…The punches I was hitting him with I was hurting him, there was nothing flash happening,” Sheeraz told reporters. Sheeraz claimed that after he hurt Berlanga in the second or third round, he was speaking to the 28-year-old. “I told him I’d talk to him. And I broke him, I broke his spirit, and that’s what got me the victory,” Sheeraz said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Edgar Berlanga’s prospects going forward seem bleak, with limited options to make it to a position where he can challenge for a world title again. Meanwhile, Sheeraz has gotten one step closer to potentially facing Canelo Alvarez in a bout. However, the question is—even with Berlanga’s wild trash talk, does he deserve the mockery from Amir J. Tyson?