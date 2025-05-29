Mike Tyson’s Son Laments Jaime Munguia’s Failed Drug Test With a Harsh Truth

It’s not looking great for Team Eddy Reynoso, with a string of high-profile names like Canelo Alvarez and Oscar Valdez having previously tested positive for PEDs. Unfortunately, Jaime Munguia now finds himself among the same group. Exactly a year ago, Ryan Garcia’s stunning upset victory over Devin Haney was wiped from the record books after he tested positive for Ostarine. Now, Jaime Munguia finds himself in eerily similar shoes. After securing a win against Bruno Surace on the undercard of Canelo vs. William Scull at The Venue in Riyadh on May 3, Jaime Munguia is now facing a looming storm over an alleged positive test. While the result hasn’t been overturned yet, it seems like only a matter of time before the official outcome is in jeopardy.

After his first professional loss to Canelo Alvarez in May last year, he appeared to bounce back with a statement KO win over Erik Bazinyan. However, the momentum came to a screeching halt in his next outing. Fighting at home in Tijuana, Jaime Munguia had suffered a devastating KO loss to heavy underdog Bruno Surace. Losing in front of a hometown crowd to a lesser-known opponent was a tough pill to swallow, especially by knockout. As a result, he switched trainers earlier this year and joined the Eddy Reynoso camp to train in the Sierra Nevada mountains alongside his former rival Canelo Alvarez.

Ultimately, Jaime Munguia got a chance for revenge on the Mexican superstar’s undercard. It should’ve been a redemption arc for the 28-year-old. But the celebration didn’t last long. Just hours ago, it was revealed that Munguia had tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs for samples collected during his Surace rematch. And just like the rest of the boxing world, Amir J. Tyson was also stunned by the news. Reacting on Instagram, he didn’t hold back. In a now-deleted story, he wrote, “People using PED’s in combat sports which are the most deadly are such cowards.” So what exactly happened?

According to Mike Coppinger of The Ring, VADA has informed all relevant parties that Jaime Munguia’s A-sample tested positive for exogenous testosterone metabolites following a urine sample collected on May 4 in Riyadh, just one day after his victory over Bruno Surace in the rematch. As a result, Jaime Munguia now has 10 days to request testing of his B-sample. If that too returns an adverse finding, the 28-year-old could face suspension, and his unanimous decision win may be overturned to a no-contest, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a redemption bout.

Given the circumstances, Bruno Surace isn’t staying silent. After all, he was the underdog who shocked Munguia last December, only to lose in their rematch months later. Now, with PED allegations hanging over that second fight, Surace has every reason to speak up. And he’s made it clear—he wants justice.

Opponent asks for the loss to be expunged after Jaime Munguia’s PED result

“I’m shocked by the news that Jaime Munguia tested positive for a banned substance,” Bruno Surace told The Ring on Thursday. “There’s no place in boxing for cheating; the sport is dangerous enough already. I went to Mexico and knocked out Munguia fair and square in December and I was gracious enough to give him a rematch in May. He knew he could not beat me on a level playing field. I trust that this result will be overturned immediately.”

You see, the 26-1 boxer was widely overlooked heading into that first bout. After all, he moved up in weight and traveled into Munguia’s backyard of Tijuana, where many expected him to be a tune-up opponent. Instead, he flipped the script with a thunderous right hand in Round 6 that delivered a stunning knockout.

That outcome shook the division and earned Surace a spot in The Ring’s top 10 super middleweight rankings. Whereas Jaime Munguia, who rebounded with a win in their rematch, has climbed to No. 5. But now, with the drug test result out, that win is under scrutiny. So, do you think this PED scandal will cast a permanent shadow over Jaime Munguia’s legacy?