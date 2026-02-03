Mike Tyson’s Son Raises Burning Question Over Alleged DOJ Epstein Files ‘Cover-Up’

Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been the center of conversation since his death under suspicious circumstances in 2019. Now, even the son of legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is talking about it. And he doesn’t appear to have the best impression of the latest update on the Epstein Files release. The Department of Justice (DOJ) had identified more than 6 million pages in the Epstein Files.

However, it took till January 30 to release 3.5 million of them to the public, thanks to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. “Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday. “The Department has engaged in an unprecedented and extensive effort to do so.”

Although it’s worth noting that the latest portion (3 million pages) of the Epstein Files was released a month after the Trump administration crossed the deadline of December 19. The delay, according to officials, was caused by the proper vetting of the documents, having released 500K files before this one. Blanche also claimed that the public won’t be satisfied with the latest batch, and that’s exactly what appears to have happened.

Amir J. Tyson, the son of Mike Tyson, took to his Instagram story earlier today to suggest there’s a cover-up going on. “Wait, am I the only one wondering why they stopped releasing the Epstein files at 3 million when there’s 3 million more to be released 🤔 #coverup,” Amir wrote in his Instagram story. Tyson’s son joins several Democrats who were not impressed by Friday’s release.

That’s because they believed the administration is trying to shield President Donald Trump, who had a relationship with the late sex offender. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who played a key role in forcing a vote for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, also felt the partial release of the files raises more questions than it answers. “This raises questions as to why the rest are being withheld,” he said.

Imago /OLD BAILEY/ PIC SHOWS- BOXER MIKE TYSO /OLD BAILEY/ PIC SHOWS- BOXER MIKE TYSON AT A TRAINING SESSION AT THE GROSVENOR HOUSE HOTEL LONDON, TODAY 25/1/00., Credit:HAYDN WEST / Avalon Great Britain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRAxUSA Copyright: xHAYDNxWESTx/xAvalonx 0501840736

Khanna also added that he would be “reviewing closely to see if they release what I’ve been pushing for: the FBI 302 victim interview statements, a draft indictment and prosecution memorandum prepared during the 2007 Florida investigation, and hundreds of thousands of emails and files from Epstein’s computers.” Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who has been conducting his own Epstein investigation, also felt something was off.

“We are demanding the names of Epstein’s co-conspirators and the men and pedophiles who abused women and girls,” Garcia said in a statement. “We will begin a thorough review of this latest limited production, but let’s be clear: our work and investigation are just getting started.” Despite all the suspicion, Blanche appears to have dismissed releasing the rest of the pages from the files.

“I don’t think that the public or you all are going to uncover men within the Epstein files that abused women, unfortunately,” Blanche said. So, this begs the question: why is there a discrepancy of over 2.5 million pages from the released Epstein files, something Amir J. Tyson pointed out in his Instagram story? While the administration claims it’s to protect the victim’s identities and because of the presence of child sexual abuse material, more pages are being redacted from what was released. Why?

DOJ reveals why they are removing documents

The U.S. Department of Justice said it removed “several thousand documents and media” from its website after discovering that some files related to Jeffrey Epstein “may have inadvertently included victim-identifying information due to various factors, including technical or human error.”

The disclosure came in a letter filed Monday by Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, following urgent requests from victims’ attorneys to take the site offline over redaction failures. Clayton said the DOJ has “further expedited its processes” and revised its protocols while assigning teams to monitor and respond to concerns.

“As of the writing of this letter, all documents requested by victims or counsel to be removed by yesterday evening have been removed for further redaction,” he wrote, adding that a “substantial number” of additional documents were pulled independently by the department.

The DOJ said it is not “relying solely” on victims to flag issues and is conducting its own searches, while continuing releases required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It’s worth noting that other material from the Epstein Files could be released if the court orders it.

But what do you think about Amir’s claim?