Mike Tyson’s Son Sums Up Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford in Five Words

Just 17 more days to go for the much-anticipated, some would even say the biggest fight of the year, between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. ‘Bud,’ the three-weight undisputed champion, is climbing two weight classes to vie for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight crown. If Crawford wins, it would be a historic moment for both the sport and him.

The Nebraska-technician would become the first male boxer to have held undisputed status in three different weight classes. Regardless, there’s been much back and forth between fans and experts, as they speculate and share their predictions for the fight. Amid all this, Mike Tyson’s son, Amir J Tyson, has summed up the fight in mere five words.

Yesterday, the World Boxing Council (WBC) shared a poster for the fight on Instagram, with the caption reading, “Who are you supporting on September 13?” Notably, the fight is scheduled to unfold at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on Netflix. Tyson’s son was quick to share his thoughts on the matter, as he shared the post on his Instagram story with the caption, “So hyped for this lol.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Boxing Council (@wbcboxing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Interestingly, Tyson himself has also spoken about the mega fight, but his view of the bout seemed a little more ominous. While speaking at the ‘It Is What It Is Podcast’ a while back, the heavyweight legend claimed he didn’t like the idea of Crawford fighting Canelo Alvarez. “Too much weight,” he said before elaborating on his point.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I don’t like that fight. You know he had a close fight with the last guy he fought [Madrimov], because this guy was big and he was awkward, he shouldn’t have fought that guy,” Tyson explained. While Terence Crawford managed to pull off a unanimous decision against Israil Madrimov, he was definitely surprised by the Uzbekistani boxer last year.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That’s mainly because, as Tyson said, Madrimov has a very awkward style. Still, it raised questions about his capabilities against Canelo Alvarez, who is much more skilled and in a higher weight class. In the meantime, other experts have also warned Crawford about the potential doom that the Canelo fight holds for him.

Abel Sanchez reveals why Terence Crawford will lose to Canelo Alvarez

Veteran trainer Abel Sanchez has cast clouds of doubt over Terence Crawford’s chances of beating Canelo Alvarez, highlighting size and strength as the main factors. According to Sanchez, Crawford, though skilled, won’t be enough to overshadow Canelo’s physicality. “In order to beat Canelo, you have to be willing to take a shot and press him and press him and make sure you keep him busy and keep him backing up,” Sanchez said.

via Imago December 7 2022 Omaha Nebraska Final press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz CHI Health Center Terence Bud Crawford David Avanesyan Omaha Nebraska USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx CrawfordAvanesyanPC_Hoganphotos847

“If you can’t muscle him, if you can’t be more effective than he is with his punches and push him back, then you’re not going to beat him,” he added. Sanchez also questioned Crawford’s preparation at the higher weights. “Terence, I don’t care if he goes up to 200 lbs… If he would’ve fought three or four guys already at that weight, then I could see it. But he’s ballooned up… which in my opinion is the worst thing he could’ve done.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s safe to say that Sanchez sees Canelo Alvarez pulling away for a win against Terence Crawford, who will be stripped of his WBA junior middleweight strap soon. Despite that, Tyson’s son’s excitement about the fight perfectly portrays the public sentiment ahead of the bout. Who do you think will win and, more importantly, why?