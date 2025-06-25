Mike Tyson’s Take on How to ‘Feel Like a Man’ Met With Daughter’s Perfect Response

To many, Mike Tyson embodies the ultimate image of masculinity—fearless, powerful, and unapologetically fierce. The heavyweight boxing icon recently took to social media to share his take on what it truly means to ‘feel like a man.’ But it was his daughter, Milan Tyson, who stole the spotlight with a perfectly timed and witty response that had fans buzzing.

The 58-year-old is coming off a cross-generational boxing match against YouTube star Jake Paul in November last year. While he could not overcome his age to win the fight, it made history by breaking multiple records. Although he initially intended to appear in a few more fights, he later gave up on the idea and settled for making money through his various businesses.

The boost Mike Tyson received from the Jake Paul fight didn’t just reignite interest in his boxing legacy—it also opened doors to new commercial ventures. One of the most notable was a partnership with Dr. Squatch, a men’s personal care brand known for its soaps, deodorants, and grooming essentials. If it wasn’t obvious already, Tyson was promoting the brand in a humorous Instagram video he posted earlier today.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Squatch (@drsquatch) Expand Post

AD

“This soap is impeccable,” he declared, cheekily referencing his iconic callout to Lennox Lewis. “The deodorant is impressive. The body wash is ferocious. Give Dr. Squatch your heart. Buy Dr. Squatch for your skin. In stores and online at DrSquatch.com. Feel like a man, smell like a champion.” The video quickly gained traction on the platform, and among the many viewers was his 17-year-old daughter, Milan Tyson, who sweetly commented, “Ur so cute papa 💕🥹.”

Tyson officially signed the partnership deal with Dr. Squatch on March 27, 2025, coinciding with the launch of their Total Moisture Collection. Founded in 2013 by Jack Haldrup in San Diego, California, the brand has steadily built a reputation for combining natural ingredients with bold, masculine branding, but it made headlines a while back for other reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tyson couldn’t convince you to buy? What about Sydney Sweeney?

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney shocked the internet earlier this month when she released her new bathwater soap with Dr. Squatch. Teaming up with the men’s personal care brand, Sweeney launched Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss—a limited-edition soap made with her actual bathwater. “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” she said in a press release.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Only 5,000 bars of Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap were ever made, initially retailing for just $8. However, they sold out almost instantly and have since appeared on resale platforms for as much as $1,600 per bar. While some people were amused by the product, others were not so much. Experts suggest Sweeney may have made a deeper statement. “Our culture polices women’s sexuality, profits off it at the same time and shames them for profiting from it themselves,” said professor Shira Tarrant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, while the soap Mike Tyson is promoting didn’t go viral like Sydney Sweeney’s, it did manage to get a wholesome reaction from his daughter. What do you make of Dr. Squatch soaps? Would you try one?