Mike Tyson Schools Young Boxers With Brutally Honest Lesson on Losing and Knockouts

When one asks about the name of any boxing legend, Mike Tyson‘s name would arguably pop up in the mind of almost every individual. Now, imagine a legend like Tyson graces your training facility and gives you a pep talk. That is something a few young boxers from Tyson’s boxing club had the opportunity to experience.

‘Iron Mike’ is now 59 years old and remains quite active in his social and competitive life. On top of that, he owns a franchise named Mike Tyson Boxing Club (MTBC). Tyson initiated and opened the first and only training facility chain in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with many more planned to be launched in the coming years. In a recent video posted on his X handle, the boxing legend seemingly enlightened several young boxers of MTBC.

Mike Tyson shared some advice for some young boxers in his club

“Maybe at first these guys start winning, but the more you fight them, you get better. They might win 5-0. The next thing they might win 3-0, the next thing you might beat them. Don’t quit,” Tyson stated. ‘Iron Mike’ is someone who has 59 professional boxing fights under his name and has gone through both the highs and lows of the fight game.

He further encouraged the young boxers by noting what it takes to become a great competitor: “Your guys can’t get discouraged. You lose. You get knocked out. I’ve been knocked out. Lost. When you don’t quit in life, good stuff happens at the end. I know great fighters that get knocked out [in] their first pro fight. And then they beat somebody in their 10th fight, and then they never lost again. Discipline is doing what we hate to do, but doing it like we love it. Your guys can get that working. You’re gonna be something.”

Despite the growing age, Tyson has always shown the zeal to enter the boxing ring for a match. According to the reports, they now link him with an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather in Spring 2026. But the official dates of the event are yet to be announced publicly. Despite that, Tyson looks ready for the matchup as he shares his preview.

Mike Tyson sends bold message to Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson came out of retirement to fight Jake Paul in 2024. Now, to take it to another level, Tyson wishes to continue fighting. As the rumors about his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather draw attention, ‘Iron Mike’ hints that the fight might officially take place.

In a recent conversation with Hard Rock Bet, Tyson noted his wish to inflict some serious damage on Mayweather. He said: “Floyd wanted to fight me… it looks like he’s going to get knocked out, It’s going to supersede all the fights and all the glory he had before this. This is taking boxing to a new level. Almost God status.”

Tyson’s last bout against Paul saw the boxing legend lose via unanimous decision. And from that defeat, the 59-year-old says he has learnt a lot. Meanwhile, Mayweather has an undefeated record in professional boxing and is 10 years younger than Tyson. And following retirement, he actively take parts in exhibition bout.

While ‘Iron Mike’ is motivated to put out a strong performance, Mayweather is not someone who can be overlooked. But the question remains the same: who wins the fight? Let us know in the comments!