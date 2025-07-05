Mike Tyson Steps Into the Ring on 4th of July to Face Surprising Opponent

Mike Tyson has battled some of the most dangerous opponents in boxing history, but nothing quite like this. On July 4th, the heavyweight legend is stepping back into the ring, not to take on a rival fighter, but to square off against a foe that’s been hammering the public year after year: inflation. It’s not just a fight—it’s a symbolic showdown between the people’s champion and the rising cost of living.

“Prices are getting out of control, and too many people are struggling to make ends meet,” Tyson said in a promotional video he shared on Instagram hours ago. To solve this problem, ‘Iron’ Mike has joined forces with PriceFighter, powered by ChaChing, an e-commerce platform that aims to disrupt traditional online retail by focusing on a performance-based advertising model. The company, alongside Tyson, promises to save money for consumers.

“ChaChing is all about community vote buying,” Tyson explained in the video. “The more people that buy together, the more we save together. And when you sign up on pricefighter[dot]com, you can save 500 bucks. You heard me, 500 bucks every month.” However, the question is, how does the company do this exactly? Tyson had an answer for that as well.

“Cutting out the middleman. Going straight to you, the customer. That means more savings, less waste,” Tyson said. PR News reports that ChaChing is turning big ad spending into real benefits for everyday people, returning up to $6,000 a year straight into users’ bank accounts or cards, with payouts made weekly. Additionally, the partnership began in June, with the launch of the PriceFighter initiative on June 25th.

For Tyson, partnering with ChaChing is personal. Having grown up amid poverty on the tough streets of Brownsville, New York, he knows firsthand the impact financial struggles can have—and he’s motivated to help bring real change.

ChaChing founder revealed why Mike Tyson is the perfect partner

“Growing up, money was tight for my mom and me. Having an extra $500 a month would have been truly life-changing,” Tyson said about the new partnership. “Americans are getting hit with rising prices, making everyday living harder than ever. That’s why I’m proud to introduce PriceFighter, powered by ChaChing, to pass along as many savings as possible to those who need it most.”

Meanwhile, Max Sugrue, Founder and CEO of ChaChing[dot]me, delves into why they chose Mike Tyson to be the face of the company. “Mike Tyson is the perfect partner to lead this fight,” he said. “Together, we’re recycling the excessive advertising costs that drive up consumer prices, directly into real financial relief, benefiting the people who need it most. This is a movement that finally helps everyone across America defeat the cost-of-living crisis.”

Mike Tyson may be done trading blows in the boxing ring, but his fight isn’t over. Now, he’s taking on a new opponent—rising prices and big tech. Through his latest partnership, Tyson aims to deliver real change, helping American households save more and spend less. The question is: Will you join him and shop with PriceFighter?