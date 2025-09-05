Mike Tyson Urged to Fix Health Troubles Even as Floyd Mayweather Slaps Haters With Billionaire Status

Last year, legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was supposed to face Jake Paul in June. However, an ulcer flare-up during a flight caused Paul’s bout to be postponed to November. It caused an uproar among fans, who were worried about Tyson’s ability to fight at his age, then 58. His past health concerns, including sciatica, only added to fans’ worries. Their fears were made real when the fight began.

Tyson gassed out after the first round, exposing that he was physically unfit to fight. Jake Paul ultimately won the bout via unanimous decision. Fast forward to today, now 59, Tyson is set to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in 2026. Naturally, people weren’t happy about the announcement made just a few hours ago, as they criticized the decision. Amid the chaos, ShowBizz the Adult has asked Mike Tyson to fix his health issues and become fight-ready.

What can Mike Tyson do?

The YouTube boxing content creator said, “Listen, Mike. Work on your lateral movement and get your legs strong, cuz that Fred Astaire s—t you were doing against Jake Paul, that was…” Tyson, however, remains as confident as ever about his chances in the exhibition bout—organized by CSI Sports/Fight Sports. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Tyson said in a statement.

While he was surprised that Floyd Mayweather, who is several weight classes below Tyson, agreed to the fight, Tyson added, “…This fight is as unpredictable as it gets.” He then added, “I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening.” Tyson retired from the sport in 2005 after suffering a loss against Kevin McBride.

He continued fighting in several exhibition fights, including one against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, before returning to professional boxing against Jake Paul in 2024. Mayweather, on the other hand, retired in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor and has since competed in exhibition bouts. Regardless, Floyd Mayweather has responded to the critics of the fight. And the response is in true Mayweather fashion.

Floyd Mayweather claims he would be upset, too

Since the backlash about his fight, Mayweather shared a few clips on his Instagram story, addressing the criticism. Mayweather was in his private jet, surrounded by piles of cash, luxury bags, and merchandise. “S—t, I’m pretty sure I’d be upset too if I [were] somebody else,” he said in the video, mocking critics.

“I’d be mad at Mayweather, too. How the f—k for 29 years or 30 years can you keep getting money like this? I’d be mad too,” he added. However, it appears the retired boxing legend wasn’t affected by the criticism, adding, “Continue to hate. You know, people only talk about winners,” as he showed off all his earthly possessions.

Floyd Mayweather earned a staggering $1.2 billion from his highly decorated boxing career and has since ventured into several lucrative businesses. Whether it’s real estate or health supplements, the five-division champion seems to have his hands in every pie. According to beIN Sports, he has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion.

Whether people like it or not, the exhibition between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather is bound to happen. And inevitably, the fight will bring more attention to the bout. Would you watch it?