Mike Tyson’s Ex-Coach Urges Gervonta Davis to Follow Floyd Mayweather’s Blueprint Ahead of Jake Paul Showdown

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has recently come under the spotlight following the announcement that he will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an exhibition bout. Known for seeking unconventional matchups, the 6’1” Paul is set to face the 5’5” Davis—a height and weight disparity that has sparked debate among fans and analysts. Despite competing in vastly different divisions, both fighters are gearing up for the exhibition at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 14.

Paul, a ranked WBC cruiserweight, is roughly 60 pounds heavier than Davis. In his last bout, Jake Paul weighed in at 199.4 pounds and defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision in a 10-round cruiserweight fight in June. Davis, by contrast, tipped the scales at around 133.8 pounds in his most recent lightweight title defense against Lamont Roach Jr., further fueling concerns over a potential mismatch.

Teddy Atlas advises Gervonta Davis against bulking up ahead of Jake Paul fight

With the looming weight disparity between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, speculation has naturally mounted over whether Davis will attempt to bulk up ahead of their upcoming fight. However, Mike Tyson’s longtime trainer, Teddy Atlas, dismissed such concerns on his YouTube channel. “I think he ain’t putting weight on. He ain’t going to put weight on. I mean, I don’t think he will. Well, if he does, I think he’s making a mistake. I agree with you 100%, bud, but I don’t think he will,” Atlas said.

To illustrate his point, Atlas referenced Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s approach against Andre Berto as a key example. Mayweather didn’t put on significant weight for that bout, reportedly coming in around 150 pounds. By doing so, he preserved his speed, agility, and defensive precision, repeatedly evading Berto’s punches.

In fact, Atlas added: “I think Mayweather didn’t really put weight on when he fought Berto. He came in whatever—probably around 150-something—and, you know, he was Mayweather. He made him miss—couldn’t hit him clean—and he did what he did. Therefore, I don’t see Tank Davis putting on weight. I think it would be a mistake if he tried to put the weight on.”

Atlas’s comments echo a wider concern in the boxing community: if Davis slows down even slightly by adding unnecessary muscle, Paul’s natural size advantage could turn the exhibition into a dangerous showcase rather than a competitive fight.

Meanwhile, critics, analysts, and high-profile voices in boxing have raised concerns that the bout could tarnish Gervonta Davis’s reputation if the mismatch becomes apparent. Conversely, Jake Paul, now a ranked WBC cruiserweight, has made it clear he intends to face active, competitive fighters in their prime, not opponents past their peak. Overall, the fight should test Paul’s credibility in the sport while shaping how people see Davis’s career.

Financially, the exhibition fits a pattern: Paul’s previous events—including the Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva bouts—generated strong pay-per-view buys. For Davis, whose star power already draws near-capacity arenas, the Atlanta setting ensures huge gate revenue. Yet industry observers stress that one-sided exhibitions can backfire, with legacy fighters mocked for chasing money at the expense of prestige.

Beyond legacy, financial implications loom large: exhibition bouts often generate lucrative pay-per-view sales without impacting fighters’ official records. For Paul, this is another chance to prove his drawing power; for Davis, it’s a gamble between a financial windfall and reputational risk.

Conor McGregor insider warns of size disparity in Davis vs. Paul bout

Last night at Manchester Arena, Dillon Danis made a striking return to MMA after a six-year hiatus. Competing under the Misfits Boxing banner, Danis submitted Warren Spencer in the night’s only MMA bout, quickly stealing the spotlight. Having previously faced Logan Paul in the boxing ring, Danis has now shifted his focus to the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis exhibition, raising questions and concerns over the fighters’ height and age disparities.

Meanwhile, the exhibition fight has ignited widespread debate, with one of the loudest critics being Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor’s longtime training partner. In fact, speaking to The Stomping Ground, Danis didn’t mince words about the matchup’s legitimacy: “He says he wants to be world champion, but he’s facing a 135-pound fighter. This is nothing more than selling smoke and stealing people’s money. Jake Paul is a good salesman, but nothing more.”

How do you respond to Dillon Danis’s remarks? Do you see the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight as a spectacle for profit rather than a true boxing contest? And could this matchup impact Davis’s career moving forward?